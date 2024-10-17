Star Charge Introduces vLight: Revolutionizing Solar Energy Storage for Homeowners

Star Charge is excited to announce the launch of vLight, an advanced energy storage solution that provides homeowners with an efficient and cost-effective way to enhance their solar energy systems.

—

Star Charge is excited to announce the launch of vLight, an advanced energy storage solution that provides homeowners with an efficient and cost-effective way to enhance their solar energy systems. Designed to offer greater energy independence and reduce costs, vLight integrates seamlessly with existing setups, eliminating the need for a complete system overhaul.

One of vLight’s key advantages is its easy retrofit capability. It works smoothly with nearly all solar panels and inverters, enabling homeowners to boost their energy storage without the hassle of component replacements or major modifications. This minimizes disruption and ensures compatibility with current solar setups.

The system’s modular design further simplifies the installation process. Each module weighs less than 30kg, making it easy for a single person to install, which reduces labour costs and ensures a quick, straightforward upgrade.

Available in capacities ranging from 6.9 kWh to 20.7 kWh, and with continuous output power options between 2.7 kW and 8.1 kW, vLight meets a wide variety of energy needs. Its ability to function in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +55°C ensures reliable performance in diverse environments.

Cost-efficiency is another key advantage of vLight. By eliminating the need for expensive Power Conversion Systems (PCS), it offers homeowners significant savings while providing robust energy storage. Users can store excess solar energy and access it during peak consumption periods or when sunlight is limited, maximizing their solar investment.

Designed for convenience, vLight reduces installation and operational costs with fewer components. Homeowners benefit from improved system reliability, minimal maintenance requirements, and a more efficient, hassle-free energy experience.

For more information about vLight or to schedule a product demonstration, visit www.starcharge.com or contact info@starcharge.com.

About the company: Star Charge is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions. With an impressive track record of delivering up to 2 million EV chargers, Star Charge is ranked No. 1 globally in terms of cumulative sales volume over the past decade. The company’s commitment to excellence in manufacturing is evident through its state-of-the-art facilities and a robust workforce of 4500 professionals, which includes a dedicated R&D team of over a thousand experts. Star Charge offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable charging and energy solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Harini Hariharan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Star Charge

Website: https://www.starcharge.com/

Release ID: 89143851

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.