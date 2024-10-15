StudyCorgi Launches a ChatGPT Detector for Students & Teachers

The free and unlimited tool effectively checks if AI has been used for text generation.

—

StudyCorgi proudly introduces its innovative and effective ChatGPT detector. This online tool helps students, teachers, and anyone interested quickly determine whether a text was generated by AI or written by a human. StudyCorgi's GPT checker is free, secure, and available without any restrictions.

Backed by several years of experience, StudyCorgi's essay database and student hub continues to make education more engaging for students worldwide. The new tool was designed with students in mind, providing a quick and easy way to check if any text contains AI-generated content.

However, the GPT detector can also benefit a wider audience, including teachers, researchers, business professionals, and content creators:

· Students are able to quickly check if their assignments contain parts that might look AI generated. By reviewing the results, they can easily identify which sections require rewriting.

· Teachers are able to verify the originality and authenticity of students’ work; this way, they help maintain academic and educational standards.

· Researchers can instantly check any piece of content to ensure it is human-written and suitable for citing in their papers.

· Business professionals are able to verify the authenticity of outsourced written content before using it for any purpose.

· Content creators can effectively avoid overreliance on AI, making sure their texts remain creative and captivating.

Using the ChatGPT detector is simple:

1. Open the tool in your browser.

2. Input the content (up to 4500 characters) into the textbox. If the text is longer, repeat the process as needed.

3. Briefly describe the content or add the topic (optional).

4. Click “Check the text” and wait for several seconds.

5. Review the risk level of AI-generated content (low, medium, relatively high, or high).

6. Check the detailed analysis if needed:

· The tool displays a chart showing the frequency of words that are often, rarely, or almost never used by a ChatGPT generator when creating similar text.

· It also provides each word's probability in the text, helping users identify which sentences or phrases appear the most robotic.

StudyCorgi’s online ChatGPT essay detector features several benefits when compared to similar instruments:

· Accessible. Being free and unlimited, the tool is available to anyone who wants to check their texts.

· Time-saving. Combining quick processing speed and effectiveness, the GPT checker can save users valuable time.

· User-friendly. Inputting text and reviewing results is straightforward and easy.

· Visual. The tool provides a detailed analysis that allows users to identify the exact sections that need reworking.

· Secure. Users are not required to share personal information or register; full functionality is available to everyone.

About StudyCorgi

The platform provides free learning resources to help students worldwide succeed academically. Based in Atlanta, StudyCorgi has a large database of essay samples, online writing tools, and study guides. The company also links students to expert researchers and tutors for personalized teaching and paper help. The goal is to change learning from an arduous chore into a creative, engaging process.



Contact Info:

Name: Olha Stoliarchuk

Email: Send Email

Organization: StudyCorgi

Website: https://studycorgi.com/



Release ID: 89143703

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.