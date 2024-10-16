Tata Motors Separation Paves Way for Imminent JLR IPO

Tata Motors has announced its business will demerge into two entities back in March 2024, with the full process likely requiring 12-15 months to complete.

—

In March 2024, Tata Motors announced the decision to demerge its business into two separate its business into two separate listed companies, one for Commercial Vehicles and the related investments; the second entity for the Passenger Vehicles businesses including PV, EV, and JLR.

The separation has now opened the way for a JLR IPO to go public in a matter of 6-12 months.

The demerger was announced as “a logical progression of the subsidiarization of PV and EV businesses done earlier in 2022,” with the company pointing out how it will further empower the respective businesses in their goals of pursuing their respective strategies to deliver higher growths with greater agility while reinforcing accountability.

Furthermore, the report added, “while there are limited synergies between Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Passenger Vehicles (PV) businesses, there are considerable synergies to be harnessed across PV, EV and JLR particularly in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software which the demerger will help secure.”

Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated at the time when the separation was announced: “Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance.

“This demerger will help them better capitalize on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility. This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and, enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Now the latest reports are showing the net profits climbing record $2.3 billion to March 2024, with significant research and development increases for the next five years.



Market penetration is also expected to see a substantial increase with all time low gearing rations seen as a good sign for stability. Borrowing and debt have also substantially declined, while Moody and S&R global ratings are up.



A July report from JLR also points out that the sales in the three-month period to June 30, 2024, are up compared to last year’s numbers, once again reflecting sustained demand for the vehicles.

Specifically, wholesale volumes of 97,755 units in the said period were up 5% compared to the same quarter last year, whereas the 111,180 units in retail sales in the first quarter, including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV, are up 9% compared to last year’s numbers for the same quarter.

“Wholesales of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models increased in the first quarter by 22% and 46% respectively versus the previous year, due to the new body shop increasing production capacity in Solihull, West Midlands,” the report reads. “The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models increased to 68% of total wholesale volumes, as part of the company’s focus on value within its Reimagine strategy.”

Overall, the bottom line is that the retail sales for the quarter are up 43% in North America, which is a significant number. The figures are also up in the UK and Europe, albeit at lower rates of 14% and 4%, respectively.

Wholesale volumes and retail volumes have seen a decline compared to the previous quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024. Specifically, the reported drops in these two areas are 11% and 3%, respectively.

Still, the brief report concludes that the waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric keeps expanding, with now 39,000+ clients signed up. The new Defender OCTA model was also revealed, with a limited number of prospective clients who will be invited to one of seven exclusive events to experience the new product.

Back to the demerger announcement, the company pointed out in the press release that it will “have no adverse impact on employees, customers, and our business partners.”

The demerger scheme is expected to take 12-15 months for full completion, including all necessary shareholder, creditor and regulatory approvals. After that, the reports believe a JLR IPO could be set in motion.

More information and data from the latest report can be found on the official website.

