Textero Launches Chrome Extension with Free AI Writing & Research Tools

Textero releases a Chrome extension, providing users with free access to AI writing and research tools directly in their browser.

—

The popular AI-powered writing assistant, Textero, has launched its Google Chrome extension this week. The plugin allows users to utilize helpful AI tools on the side panel of their browsers to make multitasking possible. This extension offers a seamless writing experience for millions of students and writers who prefer browser-based platforms, removing the need to download and manage separate apps.

"This Chrome extension has the potential to be transformative for us and our users," said Nick Yasynskyi, CEO of Textero. "By providing easy access to our AI tools directly within their browser, we're making it even more convenient for writers to improve their productivity without having to switch between different apps."

The Textero Chrome extension offers a range of features, including:

Multilingual Support & Customizable Settings: The extension supports more than seven languages, so users can utilize it in their preferred language and adjust settings to fit their needs.

Easy File Management: Customers can upload and work with different file types, like PDF, DOC, DOCX, RTF, ODT, and TXT.

Full Set of AI Writing Tools: Users receive quick writing assistance, from brainstorming ideas and summarizing texts to citing papers and checking them for AI-generated content.

Data Security: The extension prioritizes user privacy and only accesses data when customers actively click on it or have it open, ensuring their information is safe.



To support digital convenience, users can download Textero for free from the Chrome Web Store and use it inside their browser, giving them the chance to explore all its features.

Stay updated on the latest product developments by following Textero on X (Twitter).

About Textero

Founded in 2023, Textero is a leading AI-powered platform that supports its users with academic research, writing, and editing. The platform is recognized for its user-friendly interface and high-quality writing assistance.

Social Media:

Twitter (X): https://x.com/texteroai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/textero-ai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/texteroai

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@textero.ai



Contact Info:

Name: Textero

Email: Send Email

Organization: Textero AI

Website: https://textero.io



Release ID: 89143825

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.