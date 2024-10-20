Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Firm celebrates 40 years of practice in the state of New Jersey

As the firm enters its fifth decade of legal practice, the New Jersey-based law firm commits to continue providing personalized legal services in New Jersey.

—

Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Firm is marking its 40 years of dedicated legal service in the state of New Jersey this month.

Established in 1984, the firm has built a reputation for representing clients in personal injury, employment law, and legal malpractice cases throughout central New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

In a press interview, Thaddeus P. Mikulski Jr., the law firm's founder, discussed how the office, for the past 40 years, led the way in advocating for the rights of individuals who have been injured due to negligence, wrongfully terminated, or poorly represented by other legal professionals.

"Within those forty years, I'm proud of what this law office has made in New Jersey's legal landscape. Our team has immensely contributed to various practice areas such as car accidents, motorcycle crashes, and wrongful deaths," shared Mikulski.

Mikulski, who leads a team of top-notch New Jersey personal injury lawyers, said as the law office enters a new era, it aims to sustain the gains while making sure clients receive the justice they deserve.

"This anniversary serves as a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us over the years. And this is everything for us. As we turn another page in the legal industry, we commit to boosting our efforts to make clients receive the justice they deserve, whether they've been injured in an accident, mistreated at work, or wronged by another attorney," added Mikulski.

Over the past 40 years, Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Law Firm has expanded its reach across New Jersey. Currently, the law office serves Pennington, Fairless Hills, and all of Mercer County. There is no legal fee unless the law office recovers compensation for clients.

The firm continues to specialize in personal injury law. It offers services to those affected by car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, workplace injuries, and other types of negligence.

However, apart from personal injury cases, the legal firm also represents clients in employment law and legal malpractice cases. These areas of practice are particularly critical for individuals who have been wronged by their employers or by other legal professionals.

Mikulski, who is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a civil trial attorney, has a wealth of experience in both settlement negotiations and courtroom trials. In his more than 40 years of practice, he has recovered, by way of settlement or trial, compensation ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million for his clients in personal injury, wrongful termination, professional malpractice, consumer fraud, discrimination, civil rights, and other types of legal matters.

Those who want to learn more about Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Law Firm's 40 years in the legal industry may visit https://thaddeuslegal.com/ for more information.

