Tokushima Taisho Bank Selects nCino to Transform Its Commercial Banking Business to be More Digitally Powered

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Tokushima Taisho Bank, a TOMONY Holdings, Inc. Group Company, has selected nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to transform business lending on a single platform, adding efficiency and increased value to all customer and employee interactions.



Recognizing the evolving demands of its corporate clients, Tokushima Taisho will implement the nCino Platform to digitally unify its online processes, significantly enhancing customer experiences and creating overall efficiencies in the end-to-end lending process. By leveraging nCino, the Bank will not only reduce manual tasks but also empower employees to dedicate more time to nurturing valuable client relationships.

Itsuki Nomura, Representative Director and Country Manager of Japan at nCino, reflected on the partnership, “We are honored to partner with Tokushima Taisho in its journey to enhance the value it brings to both its corporate clients and its employees. With our Commercial Banking Solution, the Bank can redefine its customer and employee engagement strategies and achieve sustainable growth in today’s dynamic banking landscape.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

About Tokushima Taisho Bank

Tokushima Taisho Bank was established in 2020 as a result of the merger of Tokushima Bank, headquartered in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, and Taisho Bank, headquartered in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture. Its business bases are mainly located in the Shikoku and Kansai regions centering on Tokushima Prefecture, as well as Tokyo. As a member of TOMONY Holdings, Inc., Tokushima Taisho Bank, together with Kagawa Bank, aims to become a financial institution that grows with local customers by providing a wide range of financial services.

In alignment with the Second Management Plan, its digital strategy emphasizes on two core policies: (1) Reforming value to customers (enhancing customer service) and (2) Reforming business processes (improving internal productivity and business quality). While adhering to the “things that should be protected,” they are taking on the challenge of changing and reforming the “things that should be changed.” For more information, please visit https://www.tokugin.co.jp.

Media Contacts

Natalia Moose

press@ncino.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.