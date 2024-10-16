A Trusted Name in IVF Treatment in Turkey: Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün

—

IVF treatment is one of the most promising ways for many couples to conceive a child. Turkey has become a standout country globally, offering modern infrastructure and high success rates in this field. One of the prominent experts in this area is Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün, who has gained recognition for her extensive experience and scientific contributions. Over the years, Prof. Dr. Aygün has helped numerous couples, becoming a reliable figure in IVF treatment in Turkey.

Who is Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün?

Born in Istanbul in 1972, Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün has always been an outstanding student throughout her education. She completed her high school education at Kayseri Science High School and later graduated with honors from Hacettepe University’s English Medical Faculty in 1996. After completing her specialization in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Istanbul University, Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty, she gained invaluable experience by working at several prominent IVF centers.

Her work at Istanbul Memorial Hospital and Bahceci-Umut IVF Center further solidified her expertise in this field. From 2009 onwards, Dr. Aygün took charge of many IVF Centers which were Fırat University, Medipol University, Aydın University IVF Centers where she closely followed and applied technological advancements in IVF treatments. She also participated in several international courses and observational programs focused on fertility enhancing laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, and reproductive surgery. Dr. Aygun took part in the foundation of many IVF Centers in Istanbul, becoming one of the leading names in the field.

Expertise in IVF Treatment

Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün has extensive experience in Assisted Reproductive Treatments, especially in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). She has successfully treated numerous cases involving preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), recurrent miscarriages, endometriosis, male factor infertility and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Dr. Aygün provides individualized treatment plans for couples facing those challenges. In addition, she is experienced in surgically treating recurrent pregnancy losses due uterine anomalies. With her expertise in gynecological fertility enhancing endoscopic surgery, laparoscopy, and hysteroscopy, she performs minimally invasive surgeries to help many of her patients.

Why Choose IVF Treatment in Turkey?

Turkey has become one of the most preferred countries globally for IVF treatment. The main reasons include advanced medical infrastructure, high success rates, and experienced specialists. Experts like Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün make Turkey a reliable option for couples seeking IVF treatment.

Turkey's IVF centers are equipped with cutting-edge technology and follow international standards, helping many couples realize their dream of having a child. Moreover, the personalized attention and support offered to couples throughout the treatment process provide a positive and reassuring experience. Prof. Dr. Aygün is known for offering her patients continuous support not only during the treatment but also throughout the post-treatment processes, ensuring that they feel supported every step of the way.

Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün is a distinguished expert in IVF treatment with years of experience in the field. By staying up-to-date with modern treatment methods and leveraging her international expertise, Dr. Aygün has brought joy to countless couples. Her individualized approach to treating infertility and reproductive issues continues to make her one of the top choices for couples seeking IVF treatment in Turkey.

Website:

https://banukumbak.com/en/

Contact Info:

Name: Banu Kumbak Aygün

Email: Send Email

Organization: Prof. Dr. Banu Kumbak Aygün

Address: Emaar Square Heights Ünalan Mahallesi, Libadiye Cd. 34700, No: 82E Daire :2803 Üsküdar istanbul

Website: https://banukumbak.com/en/



