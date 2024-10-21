Turn Down the Heat with CoolaWand — The Cooling Stick Making Mealtime Fun and Refreshing for Kids

Live on Kickstarter, CoolaWand gives kids the power to make their food and drinks cooler.

CoolaWand, the innovative new magic cooling wand giving kids the power to turn down the temps on hot food and drinks, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

Parents around the world know that dinner time can rapidly descend into a chaotic mess when that bowl of pasta or soup is just too hot for the kids. Asking hungry kids to practice patience while their food cools can be a monumental ask for little ones. Designed with both functionality and fun in mind, CoolaWand aims to solve the all-too common problem of cooling down hot food and beverages with a sleek, magic wand-inspired design. This unique product delivers cooling in seconds, offering a playful yet practical way to beat the heat.

“One evening, my kids were upset because their soup was too hot, and in my tired state, I grabbed my husband’s whiskey stones from the freezer to cool it down. It worked, but it was messy, impractical, and I thought there had to be a better way,” says founder and CEO Juliette Bruce on the inspiration behind the project. “That’s when the idea hit me — I wished I had something that could cool the soup and stir it at the same time, and the image of a wand came to mind. It felt like the perfect solution, blending practicality with a bit of magic and fun. That’s how Coolawand was born — a tool that’s both functional and whimsical, designed to make everyday life just a little bit easier and more enjoyable.”

To get started, the CoolaWand star is placed in the provided, bag and then stored in the freezer. Once the star is frozen, all that remains is a simple "twist" and "click" - and the wand is ready to use. The CoolaWand is constructed of high-quality, recyclable material, is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and made in the EU. The star on the wand is made from a solid and safe polymer and blow molded filled with demineralized water ensuring a safe mealtime experience.

“CoolaWand combines the best of both worlds: practicality and playfulness. Unlike ice cubes, it cools without diluting, and unlike whiskey stones, it’s safe and easy to use—no risk of accidents or messy cleanups. Plus, it’s not just a cooling tool; it’s a wand that stirs and chills at the same time, making it incredibly versatile. The wand design adds a fun, whimsical element that kids love, making mealtimes more enjoyable for the whole family. It’s truly a unique solution that doesn’t exist anywhere else on the market,” adds Bruce.

CoolaWand is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/coolawand/coolawand-the-original-cooling-magic-wand

About CoolaWand

Founded by French-born visual storyteller Juliette Bruce, Coolawand was inspired by her deep connection to her French roots and her extensive international experience. As a parent, Juliette sought to create a practical yet whimsical solution to a common mealtime challenge: cooling down hot food quickly and safely for children. Drawing on her creative background and inspired by the magic of childhood, she developed the first-ever cooling magic wand.

For more information on CoolaWand, please visit coolawand.com

