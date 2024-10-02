INTO University Partnerships unveils ‘Get Work Ready’ employability program for UK-bound international students

INTO University Partnerships has introduced a pioneering new online program, ‘Get Work Ready’, to support international students in the UK in building employability skills alongside their studies to support their future career development.

—

Employability remains a core focus for UK-bound international students. INTO’s 2024 Global Agent Survey revealed that 87% of the 1,240 recruitment partners surveyed consider career opportunities a vital consideration for students planning to study abroad.



David Rafferty, Director of Technology Enhanced Learning at INTO University Partnerships said: "At INTO University Partnerships, we recognize the challenges international students face in a new academic and professional environment. Our ‘Get Work Ready’ program is designed to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in their future careers."



The ‘Get Work Ready’ program is a self-paced, online learning program that provides students with the tools to navigate the complexities of the workplace and enhance their employability. It achieves this by providing tailored guidance on the UK job market, workplace culture, and strategies for leveraging their skills in future roles.



David Rafferty added: “Studying and planning to start a career in a new country can be daunting. With ‘Get Work Ready’, we aim to demystify the UK employment landscape and give our students the confidence and skills they need to excel.



“This program reflects our commitment to student success, both academically and professionally, by offering practical, accessible, and relevant resources.”



All students enrolled at one of INTO’s nine UK-based pathway Centres will have access to the online course, which adds an additional layer of support focusing on the skills required to transition from education to employment.



The program is divided into five comprehensive units which can be completed in any order. Individual Centres may integrate the course content into the academic curriculum, leave students to complete it at their discretion, or guide them to complete certain modules at specific times throughout the year.



The five units include:



1. Skills for the Workplace



This unit helps students to explore the key transferable skills that employers seek in new hires, such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. It provides a helpful starting point for students to consider their existing skills, including strengths and weaknesses, and how to apply these in a professional environment.



2. INTO Your Future



This unit helps students understand the UK graduate employment market, identify their own career goals and how to identify opportunities to build skills and engage in activities that align with this.



3. Brand You



Here, students learn how to stand out in the competitive job market by identifying and articulating their unique skills and attributes such as on their CV, covering letters, and LinkedIn profile.



4. INTO Your Career



This unit is focused on specific elements of the job application process and offers practical guidance on CV writing, interview techniques, how and where to search for appropriate roles, and crafting a world-class elevator pitch.



5. Preparation for Placement



This optional module provides guidance for students with plans to undertake an internship or work placement. Topics include tips on adjusting to a corporate environment, communicating effectively with colleagues, and how to make a lasting impression.



Designed to be flexible and engaging, the program’s content is delivered through short videos, interactive activities, and quizzes, ensuring an engaging learning experience that students can complete at their own pace.



Poh Leng, Academic Director at INTO City, University of London, said: We are excited to empower students to enhance their professional skill set with the innovative ‘Get Work Ready’ program. Its flexible nature allows the content to be tailored to meet the evolving needs of students, and equip them with essential employability skills as they progress throughout their studies and beyond."



The program is progressively rolled out to students, with the first unit being rolled out in December 2023. The program will be rolled out across all UK Centres in the 2024-25 academic year, ensuring that all students have access to the full range of resources as they advance in their studies.



To further meet the growing demand for long-term employability support for international students, INTO has also recently introduced its innovative Return & Connect initiative for students planning to return to their home countries after graduating. Return & Connect supports international students secure employment by connecting them with employer and alumni networks, both virtually and in person, providing valuable in-market work experience and networking opportunities during and after completing their studies abroad.



INTO University Partnerships connects talented international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

