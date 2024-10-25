ViralPe Presents 15th Indian Memory Championship: A Grand Success in Hyderabad, ViralPe Presents “Squadron Leader Jayasimha Memory Awards 2024

—





Hyderabad, October 20, 2024: The Indian Memory Sports Council, led by Squadron Leader Jayasimha, successfully hosted the ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Sponsored 15th Indian National Memory Championship on October 20, 2024, in Hyderabad.

A total of 180 participants from 3 countries, 14 states, and 60 towns/cities, representing 74 schools from across India, took part in the championship. Among them, 5 students from Zilla Parishad High School, Hydernagar, and 5 students from the ASWA Foundation, Shadnagar, also participated. Notably, participants from four generations competed, with the youngest being 7 years old and the eldest 73.



ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Steps Forward as the Title Sponsor



ViralPe stepped forward as the event sponsor, with Chairman Mr. P R Srinivasan stating, 'Just as ViralPe aims to simplify sales for businesses, Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar is working to simplify the process of memorizing academic content for students. We were deeply impressed by his vision to bring this skill to every corner of the country, which is why we decided to sponsor this event and are committed to supporting all his future endeavors as well.

Expanding the Reach of Memory Training Nationwide

ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) co founder Mrs. Srivalli Pepakayala highlighted the importance of memory training for both students and citizens, stating that memory is the foundation of learning. She also mentioned ViralPe’s commitment to making memory training accessible nationwide through its pan-India network of partners. ViralPe aims to empower 10,000 to 15,000 entrepreneurs and millions of freelancers by establishing 800 memory training centers in every district.

Mrs. Srivalli Pepakayala further stated that, under the guidance of Squadron Leader Jayasimha and Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar, and with the support of ViralPe's Founder and Chairman, Mr. P R Srinivasan, they are dedicated to positively impacting India's education and skill development.

Notable Guests and Speeches

Actor and National Trainer Pradeep emphasized that regardless of performance in the championship, developing memory skills will build confidence in every participant. This confidence, he noted, has the potential to propel anyone to greater heights in life.

Dr. A. Uma, Professor of Biotechnology at JNTUH, remarked that most championships tend to attract participants from a specific age group, but at this memory championship, she was delighted to witness participants from all age groups competing with enthusiasm. Dr. Uma further expressed that, as a teacher, she wholeheartedly supports these techniques.

Shaik Sirajuddin, DIG (Retd.), shared how memory is a gift from God, recalling how they memorized routes in forests during combing operations. He stressed that, even with advanced technology, memory skills are invaluable in daily life.

Srikanth Thogarchedu, President of Cronus Pharma, congratulated the winners and encouraged those who didn’t win, reminding them that setbacks are part of every champion’s journey. He urged participants to stay persistent, as success comes with continued effort.

Dr. C. Veerender, a renowned psychologist, congratulated Squadron Leader Jayasimha for his relentless efforts in advancing the memory sport in India. Dr. Veerender also commended Jayasimha's dedication to organizing the championship consistently for the past 15 years, despite facing financial challenges along the way.

Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, IAS (Rtd), expressed that all participants are winners, regardless of whether they received a medal or not. He personally showed his gratitude towards ViralPe's (www.viralpe.com) Founder/Chairman, Mr. P R Srinivasan, Co-Founder/CFO, Mrs. Srivalli Pepakayala, and Co-Founder/Managing Director, Shaji K R, for coming forward to sponsor this kind of event without expecting any brand mileage. On this occasion, Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana had the honor of presenting a trophy to Rajneesh Barapatre, a world champion from India in speed reading and mind mapping.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, President of the Indian Memory Sports Council, stated that there is no such thing as a "good" or "bad" memory, only trained and untrained memories. He showed great respect towards ViralPe Sales and Services (www.viralpe.com) Founder/Chairman Mr. P.R. Srinivasan for coming forward voluntarily to sponsor this great National Battles of the Brains event.

Passing the Baton to the Next Generation

On this occasion, Squadron Leader Jayasimha spoke about the importance of passing on responsibilities to the next generation, announcing that Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar will take over the duties and responsibilities of Jayasimha Mind Education and the Indian Memory Sports Council, while Jayasimha himself will continue as a mentor. He expressed confidence in Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar’s ability to bring memory training and memory sports to every school, college, and student across the country.

Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar, Chief In Charge of Championships at the Indian Memory Sports Council, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Squadron Leader Jayasimha for the opportunity to contribute to the growth of memory sports in India. He shared his vision of expanding memory sports nationwide, with the goal of identifying and training individuals capable of becoming world memory champions from India, with the support of ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Sales and Services Founder/Chairman Mr. P R Srinivasan.

Dr. Srinivas Kumar emphasized that many participants have the potential to compete at the World Memory Championship in Turkey but face financial constraints. He urged sponsors to support these talented individuals and help them represent India on the world stage.

A Tribute to Jayasimha: Renaming of National Awards

Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar also announced that, in recognition of Squadron Leader Jayasimha's tireless efforts in promoting and sustaining memory sports in India over the past 15 years, all national memory awards will henceforth be named in his honor as the “Squadron Leader Jayasimha Memory Awards.” This gesture serves as a tribute to his unwavering dedication and contributions to the field.

Key Contributors to the Success of the 15th Indian National Memory Championship:

Deepak TR, Rajneesh Barapatre, Bhuvan Dhanesha, Krishnaveni, Dr. R Uma Sharma, Dr. Sriram Santhosh, Suneel Sawant, Jino, Simy Peter, A Saraswaathi, Chakradhar Dixit, Murthy, Ayyappa R, Balamurali, Gayatri Agarwal, Manisha, Suresh Nair, Nellore Munilakshmi, Anitha Deepak, GV Sivanarayana, Uma, Manoj, Raja sekhar, Shravya, Suneel, Stone, John, Shravan, Abhishek, more than 70 Students from the Department of Biotechnology at JNTUH played a pivotal role, Thabitha Devarapalli and Neeraja excelled as the Masters of Ceremony, captivating the audience and leading the entire event with great energy.

Sponsors for the 15th Indian National Memory Championship:



ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Sales & Services as the Title and Event sponsors.

Meenuga Srilakshmi, Dr. R Uma Sharma & Mr. Nanjunda sponsored for the kids from ASWA foundation, Shadnagar.

ViralPe Sales & Services sponsored for the kids from Zilla Parishad High School from Hydernagar.

Gayatri Agarwal, TP Praveen, Umavathy, Deepak N. Parab, Bhavana Shah as sponsors for the Prize money.

The Winners of the 15th Indian National Memory Championship:



Overall Category:

Prateek Yadav – Winner

Vishvaa RajaKumar – 1st Runner up

Achinth B A – 2nd Runner up

Senior Category:

Hema Doctor – Winner

Sampatrao Maruti Babar

Baban Gaikwad

Adults Category:

Prateek Yadav

Vishvaa RajaKumar

Neena J Kalyan

Juniors Category:

Achinth B A

Vanshika Dhananjay Shetty

Ashith A

Kids Category:

Sai Harshitha Periya Perumal

Niranjan Kritik V

Anvita Bhat

The students, teachers, adults, parents, principals & heads of institutions who wish to participate in the upcoming memory championships in India and abroad may contact Dr. P Srinivas Kumar at 9849411451 or mail to drcnu.imsc@gmail.com or visit the website www.indianmemorychampionship.com



Contact Info:

Name: Dr. P Srinivas Kumar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Indian Memory Championship

Website: https://indianmemorychampionship.com/



Release ID: 89118814

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.