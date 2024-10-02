Web Developers and Designers Find New Use Case for Simple Traffic’s Targeted Visitor Forwarding Platform: Real User Testing for Design and Layout Optimization

Simple Traffic continues its relentless drive to push the boundaries of what’s possible with targeted visitor forwarding. With Simple Traffic, web developers are more equipped to test design responsiveness, load times, and user engagement on real users.

Web developers and designers have found a new testing solution for their web design testing in Simple Traffic’s real visitor platform. The leading-edge targeted traffic generation platform allows for valuable feedback on website functionality, layouts, and designs from real visitors.

Traditionally, web developers have relied on bots or fake traffic to test their websites, often leading to unreliable data and poor design feedback. Without real visitor interaction, designers and developers cannot accurately gauge design responsiveness, load times, and user engagement, leaving them to launch sites that perform poorly in the real world.

To help developers address and solve this challenge, Simple Traffic offers its innovative visitor forwarding platform – a simple, straightforward, and reliable solution that is reshaping the digital landscape.

Driven by an increasing need to launch websites that thrive in the competitive digital space, developers are incorporating website testing into their website development process. Through Simple Traffic’s visitor forwarding technology, developers can access real, demographically targeted human visitors to their website, which will help them evaluate how their site performs with real visitors. The platform allows developers to select visitors based on specific criteria like location, device, and other targeting options. On the Simple Traffic dashboard, developers and designers track their website traffic and receive detailed insights into their behavior to help them optimize their site for their target audience.

Dev, a long-time user of Simple Traffic’s visitor forwarding solutions, shared that Simple Traffic is a game-changer for web development. Unlike bots, the platform’s real visitor traffic provides genuine feedback on design and functionality. The platform’s 5-day free trial with 2500 website visitors also offers designers a cost-free opportunity to test their designs and layouts. The platform is not just revolutionizing website testing with real, targeted user interactions but also providing an avenue for redirecting quality traffic to the sites once they launch. “All web developers should be using Simple Traffic to test their designs and layouts on real people,” he said. “The platform is a great revenue source for established sites, too.”

The team at Simple Traffic invites designers and web developers interested in optimizing their websites before launch to sign up for the platform’s 5-day free trial, which includes 2500 real visitors and full access to the Platform’s range of features. Beyond its free trial, Simple Traffic has designed scalable subscription plans that allow individuals and businesses to meet their website traffic quotas. Visit Simple Traffic to get started.

