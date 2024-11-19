Working smarter, not harder: How AI enhances focus and reduces burnout in the workplace

In today's fast-paced work environment, many employees are grappling with exhaustion and burnout. A recent survey by Telus Health revealed that nearly half of Singaporean workers feel mentally or physically drained by their jobs, with 47 per cent reporting such fatigue. This growing concern underscores the need for innovative solutions to alleviate workplace stress.

Artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a promising ally in this endeavour, offering tools designed to streamline tasks, enhance focus, and reduce the cognitive load on employees.

AI saves time and enables focus on meaningful work

By automating routine activities and facilitating more efficient workflows, AI enables workers to concentrate on meaningful, high-impact responsibilities, thereby fostering a healthier and more productive work environment.

A recent Jabra study on AI at work, which surveyed over 5,700 people across 13 countries, found that more than 72 per cent of Singaporeans believe AI can help save time at work.

With the time saved by AI, employees are eager to shift their focus to activities that add value to their careers and lives. Instead of merely completing tasks faster, they envision a work environment where AI frees them to invest in high-priority areas that contribute to both professional growth and personal well-being.

According to the Jabra survey, Singaporean workers shared their top priorities for how they would use the extra time:

Spend it on more impactful work/promotable tasks - 36.24 per cent Work in more flexible hours - 35.32 per cent Learn/upskill - 34.4 per cent Have more time with family and friends - 33.94 per cent Spend it on self-care/well-being - 30.28 per cent

These insights reflect a clear desire for a more balanced approach to work, where AI doesn't just make tasks quicker but enables employees to enhance their skills, enjoy greater flexibility, and foster meaningful connections.

By enabling employees to dedicate time to these priorities, AI has the potential to improve both productivity and job satisfaction, creating a healthier, more sustainable workplace for the long term.

Reducing meeting fatigue and streamlining follow-ups with jabra's tools

The study by Jabra also indicates that employees frequently feel overwhelmed by tasks that consume time and energy but add little value to their roles. Among the most time-consuming activities are:

Attending meetings - 57 per cent Summarising & following up from meetings - 36 per cent Scheduling meetings - 36 per cent

In today's workplace, meetings are essential for collaboration but can also be a source of fatigue and distraction, particularly when employees feel pressured to capture every detail. Jabra's intelligent speaker functionalities offer a solution by enabling employees to stay fully engaged in discussions without the burden of manual note-taking.

Imagine being able to participate in a meeting where every spoken word is captured in real-time through automatic transcription, allowing you to focus solely on the conversation instead of juggling between listening and writing.

Jabra's automatic transcription records every detail accurately, while the speaker attribution feature identifies who is speaking at any given moment. This means employees can revisit the transcript later and instantly know who said what, making it simple to locate specific insights or action points.

By eliminating the need for constant note-taking, Jabra reduces the cognitive load on employees, allowing them to stay present, contribute more meaningfully, and avoid the mental fatigue often associated with lengthy discussions.

This technology not only enhances the quality of interactions but also ensures that no information is missed, providing employees with a seamless, stress-free meeting experience.

Once the meeting is over, summarising key points and following up with action items can be another time-consuming and mentally taxing task.

Recalling specific details and ensuring accuracy often requires sifting through notes or, worse, relying on memory, which can lead to missed information. With Jabra's technology, employees can simply refer to the accurate, organised transcript to draft summaries or follow-up emails.

This functionality transforms what would typically be a laborious process into a quick, efficient task, ensuring that follow-ups are prompt and comprehensive. Instead of spending valuable time piecing together notes, employees can move on to other high-priority tasks with confidence, knowing that the details they need are at their fingertips.

In a world where workplace demands continue to grow, AI-powered solutions like those from Jabra offer a way forward, transforming the daily grind into a more balanced and sustainable experience.

With AI taking on the burden of repetitive activities, employees can reclaim their time, focus on meaningful tasks, and maintain their well-being. Ultimately, Jabra's technology not only boosts productivity but also fosters a work environment where employees feel supported, engaged, and ready to excel.

