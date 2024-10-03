ZURNO: Shattering Stereotypes - The Rise of a Minority-Owned Beauty Empire in United States

—

“Courage is not the absence of fear; it’s taking action even when the odds are against you,” shared Thanh Le, CEO of Zurno. “Many people criticized our start-up idea and doubted our success in the American market because we were just a small, minority-owned business. However, through persistence, Zurno has risen to become the 13th fastest-growing nail brand in Tampa, Florida. We’ve recently expanded to Atlanta—one of the major cities in the U.S.—and we will continue to innovate.”

Zurno was born from a burning desire for success in the beauty industry, fueled by a visionary team of Vietnamese entrepreneurs based on the East Coast. The company is pioneering a path to show the world that, as minorities, we can achieve our American dreams by committing to our vision and embracing the richness of our identity.

Continued the CEO: “We began by simply providing training programs for nail technicians in the U.S. during a time when many were hesitant to share their experiences due to fears of competition. 'People before profit' and 'unity' are core values of our company, and we strive to help others build successful careers in the nail art industry. This mission has led to our significant success and created a strong foundation for further growth. We have since had the ability to expand our offerings to include both training classes and nail and beauty supplies.”

As a rising star in the beauty sector, Zurno has quickly become a key topic of discussion within the industry. In the past few years, the company has been dedicated to building a strong and unified beauty community with a wide range of high-quality, cost-effective products, such as TAP Gel, Zen Builder Gel, and other exclusive items.

TAP Gel is Zurno’s pride, helping the company transform the industry with its monomer-free nail shaping product. By combining acrylics and gel, TAP Gel uses alcohol’s natural properties instead of the unpleasant monomer, resulting in a product that is safer, lighter, more natural, and longer-lasting. This makes it a healthier option for nail shaping, protecting customers’ nail health and appearance.

Zurno is also recognized as the first Vietnamese beauty supply company to offer vegan products, promoting environmental health. Another key product is the 4-in-1 Acrylic System, which includes advanced nail technologies and polishing tools. This system features zBlend, zGel, and zLacquer—a vegan nail polish kit with numerous shades—as well as the Dip n' Duo collection, which has over 300 unique dip powders and nail lacquers, along with the popular Crystal Clear collection.

One of the most diverse selections in Zurno’s lineup is the Glitter Powder collection, which includes four custom sets: FairyTale, Galaxy, Bewitched, and Opal, each with unique features. Zurno also offers a variety of premium gel polishes, including Cateye Gel, Bling Bling, My Mood, Jelliful, and Sea Sparkle. The latest collection is Builder Gel Mochidoki, featuring 12 vibrant and trendy colors. Zurno’s offerings are setting new standards in the beauty industry.

With a team that has years of experience, Zurno is committed to advancing the nail industry. The brand’s innovative products, made from healthy materials and offered at affordable prices, are designed to meet the needs of even the most discerning professionals, and to contribute to an ever-growing beauty industry.

For more information about Zurno, visit the official website.

