1-800-Plumber +Air bringing the best plumbing and HVAC services to Nashville, TN

1-800-Plumber +Air welcomes its newest franchise owner, Helen Lu, in Nashville, TN. Looking to rely on a proven system and strong business support to build her business, Lu makes a great addition to the 1-800-Plumber +Air brand.

After exploring several franchise opportunities, it was her experience working with plumbing and HVAC companies at her many rental properties that drew to her wanting to open up one of her own.

"As a landlady, I deal with plumbing and HVAC companies very often," said Lu. "I have gained some experience and lessons that I feel can help me be successful, because I know the type of service people want."

In addition to her professional background and experiences, what ultimately convinced Lu to become a 1-800-Plumber +Air franchise owner was its culture and values it stands for.

"The first time I looked up the website, I saw Mark's words: 'We do not want to just be better than our competition. We want to deliver the B.E.S.T. experience our customers have ever encountered.' and that fits with my life creed," added Lu. "When I decide to do something, I will try my best to be the best."

The Nashville team joins a brand with proven experience of running one of the only combined plumbing and HVAC franchise opportunities on the market today. They are excited to begin growing their team of highly trained plumbing and HVAC technicians and earning the trust of their local customers. Lu and her Nashville team are set to open early summer 2022.

Headquartered in Pearland, Texas, 1-800-Plumber +Air is an industry-leading plumbing and HVAC franchise company throughout the United States and Canada. Setting itself apart from all other plumbing and HVAC companies, 1-800-Plumber +Air offers a brand that is its name, number, and website all-in-one. 1-800-Plumber +Air strives to deliver the B.E.S.T. customer experience by becoming better, exceeding expectation, superior service, and teamwork.

1-800-Plumber +Air is the name you can remember and the company you can trust. For more information on the 1-800-Plumber +Air brand and franchise opportunities, visit https://1800plumberfranchise.com.

