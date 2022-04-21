1-800-Plumber +Air welcomes new franchise owner in Oak Brook, IL

—

Michelle Lopez joins the 1-800-Plumber +Air brand as the newest franchise owner in Oak Brook, IL. Lopez was looking for a recession resistant business and understands plumbing and HVAC services are essential to keeping everyone’s homes and businesses comfortable and operating.



“I believe it is a necessary, and to some point recession-proof, business as it is essential to make repairs or update plumbing and HVAC to make sure a person’s home is functioning to the fullest,” said Lopez. “I also really like it’s not just one service, and that it’s also the air and heating which should keep me busy year-round.”



The Oak Brook team joins a brand with proven experience of running one of the only combined plumbing and HVAC franchise opportunities on the market today. Pulling from her real estate background, Lopez also understands its all about customer service.



“I’m looking forward to providing great, prompt service in a transparent and honest manner to our customers.” said Lopez. “I have personally dealt with companies in the past that did not provide the best service or experience, and I know our team will deliver on our promises.”



1-800-Plumber +Air franchise owners share a passion for becoming better versions of themselves, constantly exceeding expectations, providing customers with superior service, and wanting to do so with a team of people behind them.



“We’re really excited for Michelle to join 1-800-Plumber +Air as one of our newest franchise owners,” said Mark Collins, CEO, 1-800-Plumber +Air. “I know she’s focused on delivering the best customer experience, and that’s a major factor in what we look for in our new owners.”

For more information on the 1-800-Plumber +Air brand and franchise opportunities, visit 1800plumberfranchise.com.



About Us: Headquartered in Pearland, Texas, 1-800-Plumber +Air is an industry-leading plumbing and HVAC franchise company throughout the United States. Setting itself apart from all other plumbing and HVAC companies, 1-800-Plumber +Air offers a brand that is its name, number, and website all-in-one. 1-800-Plumber +Air strives to deliver the B.E.S.T. customer experience by becoming better, exceeding expectation, superior service, and teamwork. 1-800-Plumber +Air is the name you can remember and the company you can trust. For more information on the 1-800-Plumber +Air brand and franchise opportunities, visit 1800plumberfranchise.com.

