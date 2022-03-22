1 Best Selling Author on Amazon Liz Jamieson-Dunne Launches New Book Finding Hidden Courage

—

In the wake of personal tragedy, author Liz Jamieson-Dunne set out to compile the stories of courage and healing from twelve individuals who have faced their fears and found transcendence. Through her own experience with loss and grief, Liz offers readers a path to hope and life-changing transformation. Her unique compilation of healing stories also includes art expression created by the individuals profiled, providing a visual representation of their journeys moving from pain toward healing.

“When hurt to your very core,” said Liz, author, and a Creative Spiritual Consultant, “Spirit opens the door to your hidden courage."

Liz suffered significant losses: two husbands, her niece, more of a daughter, miscarriages, friends, and animals. She found that death was a constant and unwelcome visitor, and her life took a dramatic turn due to these losses. Liz found a way to re-enter life profoundly, productively, and in a meaningful way. Through guidance and inner-self work, she attained solace and a renewed sense of spiritual service. Liz created a social platform and a network called Finding Hidden Courage, dedicated to helping others overcome adversity and find the courage within that resides in everyone. She invites others to join her Community through her website: www.FindingHiddenCourage.com and sign up for her workshops and consultations. Her newly launched bestseller Finding Hidden Courage is now available on Amazon.

About the Book: Finding Hidden Courage, inspired by Liz’s niece, Susan was an Internist at Johns Hopkins, passed away in 2018 after a four-year fight against cancer. She started a Survivorship program for women facing ‘below the belt cancers.’ She dedicated her life to empowering gynecologic cancer survivors, raising funds to support research efforts, and increasing awareness about ‘below-the-belt cancers.’ A portion of the funds raised by Liz’s book, Finding Hidden Courage, are donated to the Susan L. Burgert M.D. Gynecologic Oncology Survivorship Program. She was inspired to reach others who endured their own 'dark night of the soul.' The book stories and artwork reveal twelve individual journeys for healing and rejoining life. This collection of heartfelt life experiences uniquely offers art expression as a path to the heart, where human connection makes everyone whole.

About the Author: Liz is a licensed Spiritual Practitioner with Centers for Spiritual Living, a Neuro-Linguistics Master Practitioner, Huna Energy Guide, and an Art Expression Facilitator. She serves on three executive boards and volunteers with several charitable organizations. Formally a successful Marketing Executive with over 35 years with Fortune 200 companies in building business and products domestically and internationally within the Consumer Packaged Goods and Direct Response Marketing arenas. She is publishing her first book, Finding Hidden Courage, dedicated to helping others overcome adversity by recognizing and finding the courage that resides deep within everyone. As a Creative Spiritual Consultant, she works with others to help transform their life challenges into more loving and joyful life.

