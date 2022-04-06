1 Best Selling Author and Artist Launches New Book Spirit Speaks: Experiencing Loss Of Self to Discover Love of Self

—



For many years, Denise Schaad battled with addiction and trauma that she faced since childhood. After hitting rock bottom, she was finally ready to face her demons head-on and find healing. What started as writing poetry as a form of self-expression soon turned into a journey of self-discovery that has led her to become one of the most sought-after commissioned artists and coaches. Denise Schaad, the best-selling author of her first book, Illuminate: Poetry That Speaks to the Soul and Awakens the Spirit, is now ready to publish another hit with Spirit Speaks: Experiencing Loss of Self to Discover Love of Self. This new book, Spirit Speaks, chronicles her journey from an abusive home with connections to child trafficking to learning to love herself and embracing her goal of helping others connect to their higher selves.

This book is sure to inspire those who read it with its powerful message of hope and healing. Denise says, “The light of your true nature is LOVE.” Denise is a true inspiration, and her story will leave readers feeling motivated to overcome any obstacle in their life. Readers go on a journey with her as she finds herself and embraces that she does not need to be a part of her family’s legacy. She discovers who she really is and opens her heart to the love she brings to herself and others through her artwork.

“I have been personally a witness to Denise's journey, and having known her and seen her journey, I know what a powerful soul she is. I highly recommend this book to anyone going through their personal journey or interested in learning about it to catch a glimpse of how a journey of transformation goes. I am sure that through these words, this book will be a doorway to healing for many.” said Anand Mehrotra, a world-renowned Visionary and Founder and Master Teacher of Sattva Yoga.

One of Denise’s most joyful moments is when she is writing and painting. She’s authored and self-published Illuminate Poetry and has the pleasure of selling her paintings depicting spiritual awakening as a commissioned artist. Denise's art is showcased on her website at www.DeniseSchaadArt.com/shop-art

“My love of nature takes me on long walks into the wilderness to receive spontaneous healings that inspire my paintings. Through the use of bright colors and intuitive brush strokes, I create a deep sense of connection with my Soul and Spirit to express joy, playfulness, and fun!” said Denise.

Additionally, Denise spends her free time hosting Spirit Vision Quest retreats on her private ranch in Northern California, bringing awareness of the true self through nature. Denise thrives when guiding leaders through programs that align participants who are hitting their spiritual ceiling to fully release the emotional energies impacting their ability to embody their spiritual powerfully.

Denise invites individuals to discover where they are on their spiritual journey with her complimentary Spirits Speak Quiz. For more information on her new book, Spirit Speaks, please visit http://www.SpiritSpeaksBook.com.

About Denise Schaad

Denise Schaad has come a long way from a past filled with trauma and addiction. She became an empowered, successful spiritual teacher and heart leader through her willingness to face the darkness with courage. Known for her programs Discover, Activate, and Illuminate, Denise, teaches people how the ego-mind is keeping them in a continuous emotional loop and guides them to release these emotions as a way to embody Spirit and come into alignment with their true sense of self.

Name: Denise Schaad

Organization: Your Energy Awakening

Website: http://www.YourEnergyAwakening.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/oWAUg0x5TaE

