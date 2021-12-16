10 Years of Companionship...KT&G, "Driving Win-Win Growth" with Indonesia

- Korea's leading company KT&G...Efforts to revitalize the economy, such as creating local jobs in Indonesia.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 10th anniversary of global company KT&G's full-fledged entry into Indonesia. KT&G is Korea's leading company and is the world's 5th largest tobacco company in terms of market share and sales volume. It is also a broader group with a major business portfolio that includes health-functional foods, real estate, biopharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.



KT&G TSPM signed an MOU for global scholarship students and held a scholarship delivery ceremony at Brawijaya University on October 5. Fourth from the left in the row: Mr. Hong Won Tack(Head of KT&G TSPM), Fifth from the left : Prof. DR. Abdul Hakim M, SI(Vice president of Brawijaya university)

Rapidly expanding in overseas markets, KT&G is pursuing differentiated overseas expansion strategies according to local market conditions, systems, and consumer preferences. In the case of Indonesia, it entered the market in July 2011 by taking over 'Trisakti', an Indonesian tobacco company, to secure the excellent quality of Kretek cigarettes, made using local flavoring, cloves.

KT&G is also widely known as a company that fulfills its social responsibilities as a global corporate entity. In particular, various efforts are being made to create jobs in Indonesia.

In December last year, it built a "Vocational Training Center" facility at UKCW University in Malang, Indonesia. Since January this year, sewing technology education has been provided free of charge to strengthen the self-reliance and employment capabilities of the underprivileged.

In addition, it has sponsored the vocational coffee training school, 'Coffee Lab', to participate in job creation and support the coffee industry's development in Indonesia, which is one of the world's four largest coffee producers. From August 2019 to March this year, it helped develop expert coffee-related education, held workshops for coffee industry workers, and helped young people to acquire barista licenses.

In addition, since 2016, it has contributed to the local community by creating about 900 new jobs in Indonesia every year, equating to a cumulative total of 4,800 people. It is also striving to revitalize the Indonesian economy by purchasing locally produced leaf tobacco and materials.

Activities for college students and youth to support COVID-19 recovery

KT&G is also continuing various social contribution activities in Indonesia—in particular, activities supporting young people's efforts to stand out.

In order to provide stable educational opportunities to Indonesian youth and help develop human resources, scholarships have been selected and awarded annually since 2018. This year, a total of 137 students were selected and awarded scholarships worth about 68,000 US dollars (about 970 million IDR).

In 2015, it established 'KT&G Sangsang Univ.', a comprehensive university student community in Indonesia to support the growth of young people. 'Sangsang Univ.' has held classes for hobbies such as dancing, cooking, singing, and musical theater, as well as specialized fields such as barista and makeup courses. Through these means, opportunities for cultural and artistic competency development and career exploration are provided free of charge to young people and college students.

Meanwhile, KT&G is also active in supporting Indonesia to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two years, emergency relief supplies have been delivered to the Indonesian government on two occasions. It has provided COVID-19 diagnostic kits, protective clothing, oxygen generators, and the KF94 masks necessary for medical sites, to a total value of 7.4 billion IDR (530,000 USD).

A KT&G official said, "Indonesia and Korea are partners who commenced diplomatic relations in 1973 and have since continued exchanges in various fields such as industry, defense, and culture. "As a flagship company of Korea, we will strive to contribute to local communities with the goal of revitalizing Indonesia's economy and enhancing social value," he said.

