10 YEARS TOGETHER - SKYWORTH Philippines Offers Thanksgiving Deals

MANILA, Philippines, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH has been at the forefront of key international hi-tech corporations since 1988. Through the years, SKYWORTH was known to be one of the world's top 5 TV brands, leading the future in the field of smart home appliances and information technology with global competitiveness. Now, it has been a decade since SKYWORTH started to provide a quality home cinema experience to the lives of every Filipino family.

On this milestone of ten years of togetherness, SKYWORTH Philippines offers its thanksgiving deals for SUD8, SUD7, and SUD6 series. These series are equipped with durable quality in terms of system performance, physical look, Dolby Audio cinematic sound experience, built-in Android 10.0 with voice control, and the finest 4K UHD and Chameleon Extreme picture quality engine. Get up to 50% off for any 50" and 55" or have it for FREE for 65" and 70" on the aforementioned SUD series TV models.

Add spice to your home cinema experience with the Live-1 Soundbar with its Edge among the others - Elegant Look, Excellent Sound Quality, and Easy to use. This will run from August 1 to September 30 on all partner dealers nationwide.



Thanksgiving Deals-SKYWORTH Philippines

Moreover, through the years, SKYWORTH has been growing its number not only on sales but on the lives and hearts that were touched through the sense of family and its mission to give back to others.

On its 10th year anniversary, on leading the future, together. SKYWORTH Philippines provided support to the Philippine Olympic Committee and our National Athletes on their journey to Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well as the Department of Health - National Voluntary Blood Services Program on its advocacy in promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation to provide and allocate a safe blood supply in sustaining its adequacy and ensuring accessibility in saving the lives of millions of Filipinos.

It is clear that SKYWORTH aims to wholeheartedly provide mankind with a wonderful, healthy, and technological life - to be the leader of the global electronics industry in the future. With our televisions and a growing number of products that bring each home and family a remarkable cinematic experience. Because everyone in SKYWORTH is the head of the train and the backbone of the team. Together, we lead the future.