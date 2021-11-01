KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 Series Live Pitching Season Two Virtual Ceremony was successfully held. The Virtual Ceremony began with the welcome reception session. Various supporting partner's profile were broadcasted enabling all invited guests to browse through highly notable brand's stories. To name a few such as Global Chamber of Business Leaders Europe; Winshield Marketing, the trusted window tinting specialist and sole distributor of XPEL in Malaysia, the paint protection film brand from US which was also listed in NASDAQ; PR Newswire, the news release and distribution platform from US; Adwork, the end-to-end advertising solution platform; pureBliss fairieVite; D'FENZ anti-bacterial sanitizing range; Fundnel corporate video; Affluent Luxe World new edge media; Affluent Personalities CEO Lounge and Affluent Gastronomy.



100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING 2021 SEASON TWO VIRTUAL CEREMONY SUCCESSFULLY HELD

The virtual ceremony was officiated by Brand 21 Asia founder, Mr Alvin Soh who delivered Opening Speech followed by Welcome Remarks from Mr Dejan Stancer, the Chairman of Global Chamber of Business Leaders Europe. The Keynote Address was then delivered by Mr. Lim Kee Yeong, the Executive Director of Enterprise Banking, AFFIN BANK.

The Top 10 Finalists presented their elevator pitch statements to the invited panel members consisting of prominent individuals such as Mr Andy Loke, Head of Business Development, Enterprise Banking, AFFIN BANK; Mr YC Wang, Executive Director of Proventeus Capital; Ms Elain Lockman, the Co-Founder and CEO of Ata Plus; Mr Edwin Lee, the Principal of Lee & Poh Partnership; Ms Shivajini Seelan, the Founder of JS Partner; Ms Karen Puah, President, Fintech Association of Malaysia and Ms Kiranjit Kaur, CEO of Knight Capital. The Top 10 Finalists who have made it to the Finale were Eazzy, 1U Dessert Bar, Lazy Dei, Unordinary Factory, Cook Like A Chef CLAC, Big Sis Collab, Vigor Life, Party Preppers, Better Than Yesterday and Eco Meat.

After the elevator pitching session, the final scores were tabulated and three teams from the undergraduate category were selected as the Top Three Winners. The Top Three Winners were Party Preppers, Big Sis Collab and Lazy Dei. The next session was then joined by Top Three Featured SMEs namely Shahnaz Healthcare, Ocullo and CrisVLab. The featured SMEs had interactive session with the respective panel judges. The Special Appearance Guest, Ms Miranda Merrie, the Sabah Chapter President of Global Chamber of Business Leaders Europe gave her Congratulatory Remarks to the Top Three Winners and all the Top 10 Finalists.

As the co-hosting partner, AFFIN BANK applauded Brand 21's dedication in providing an immediate platform with complete ecosystem to support and nurture budding young entrepreneurs. Aiming to become the "Bank of Choice" for SMEs and start-ups, the Bank has been consistent in showing its support for programmes like 100 Series Live Pitching, on top of equipping them with essential business tools and continuous assistance along their growth journey. Parallel to its "Always About You" motto, AFFIN BANK is committed to become a long-term partner in building and growing the SME segment who is the backbone of the economy.

As one of the leading community driven organization focusing on educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives, Brand 21 Asia has planned ahead the Season Three agenda for year 2022 captioning the tagline of "Borneo Going West". The Season Two Virtual Ceremony was successfully held with the supports given by industry partners. Special thanks to Co-Hosting Partner, AFFIN BANK; Eventx, the virtual ceremony platform provider; Smuzcity Berhad, the IoT & AI solutions provider; Lee & Poh Partnership, the boutique legal advisory firm; CS Tech, fintech management consulting firm; JS Partners, professional accounting & secretarial firm; Adwork, self-served end-to-end advertising platform; PR Newswire, news release and distribution partner; Novux, boutique serviced office; Affluent Luxe World, new edge online media; MX Design, BCI Award Winning ID Firm; Winshield Marketing, the sole distributor of Xpel in Malaysia, the NASDAQ listed company; adShop, the creative design agency; Myra JM Resources, the human resource training provider; Candy Paint Asia, whiteboard / chalkboard / magnetic / glow in the dark paint manufacturer; Ideal Beauty Alliance, the household personal care products manufacturer; Rainbow Wellness, cosmeceutical and natural-based premium quality products manufacturer; supporting association International Beauty and Health Education Association and supporting chamber Global Chamber of Business Leaders Europe.

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING 2021.

About 100 Series Live Pitching

100 Series Live Pitching is the community driven campaign curated by Brand 21 Asia in supporting aspiring youth and women community. The opening ceremony was officiated by Former Deputy Minister, Ministry of Entrepreneur Development Malaysia in the presence of industry supporting partners back in the year of 2019. 100 Series Live Pitching 2019 Season One tagline captioned as "Accelerating Entrepreneurship Development". 100 Series Live Pitching 2021 Season Two tagline captioned as "Towards Globalization". As part of the ongoing initiatives, the 100 Series Live Pitching 2022 Season Three tagline has been created carrying the message of "Borneo Going West".

About Brand 21 Asia

Brand 21 Asia is the community driven organization focusing on educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives. The company is currently having cross functional ecosystems to support and connect diversified business and corporate community; to name a few such as 100 Series Live Pitching, Brand 21 Cultural Pavilion, Brand 21 Cultural Trade Mission and Affluent Luxe World. The company long term directional approach is moving towards establishing a cross functional ecosystem in shaping local entrepreneurship landscape development globally. The value proposition under Brand 21 Asia consist of immediate cross border marketplace that can accelerate emerging young entrepreneurs' penetration route into both China and Europe market.

About Affluent Luxe World

Affluent Luxe World is the new edge online media focusing on personalities interview and brand review. The Affluent Personalities CEO Lounge is located at the O2O marketplace in one of the trafficable shopping mall within Kuala Lumpur. The newly built ecosystem by Brand 21 Asia has to date featured numerous industry remarkable personalities and exceptional brands. The influential life stories cover interesting topics among the successful entrepreneurs particularly highlighting the entrepreneurship journey, wellness and empowerment initiatives. Since its inception in the market, Affluent Luxe World set its footprint across major regions such as Middle East, Europe and Asia.