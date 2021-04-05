100 Series Live Pitching Season Two Going Global

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flagship community-driven campaign by Brand 21 Asia that focuses on the young entrepreneurship landscape development in Malaysia, had successfully launched its season two at JDX By Smuz Concept Store, Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur. The opening speech was delivered by Mr. Alvin Soh, the founder of Brand 21 Asia with acknowledgement to season two's co-hosting partner, AFFIN BANK and venue sponsor, JDX By Smuz Concept Store as well as other official supporting partners. The keynote address was presented by Mr. Andy Loke, Affin Bank Berhad representative, followed by Mr. Kent Lee, the founder of Smuzcity Bhd who introduced O2O marketplace concept to honourable guests.



from left Mr. Alvin Soh, the founder of Brand 21 Asia and Organizer of 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING. Mr. Andy Loke, Affin Bank Berhad, Mr. Kent Lee, Smuzcity Bhd

The 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING main objective is to accelerate young entrepreneurs' business establishments towards globalization by providing them a fully integrated ecosystem equipped with online & offline marketplace, affluent interview, product live-streaming, media review along with public relation solutions. This year, the 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING season two has several industry leading partners onboarding the flagship campaign such as the boutique legal advisory firm, Lee & Poh Partnership; fintech management consulting firm, CS Tech; accounting, audit & secretarial firm, JS Partners; self-serve end-to-end advertising platform, Adwork; boutique serviced office, Novux; new edge media, Affluent Luxe World; CEO lounge, Affluent Personalities; supporting association, International Beauty and Health Education Association; and supporting chamber, Global Chamber of Business Leaders.

The 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING season two campaign will be running from March 2021 until October 2021. Entrepreneurs who have registered online will be required to submit their six-page pitching deck by 15th May 2021 with the top 10 finalists to be announced on 31st July 2021. The top three finalists will be presented with their awards and prizes by AFFIN BANK at the 100 Series Awards Gala Dinner to be tentatively held on 30th October 2021. On top of the prizes, the finalists will enjoy other benefits and values covering personality interview, brand review, product live-streaming, product listing and public relation services thanks to the supports given by associated partners.

In January 2021, Brand 21 Asia founder, Mr Alvin Soh was officially appointed as the main delegate representing Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) Malaysia to welcome GCBL Annual Summit 2021 and 2022 which the GCBL board has consented Malaysia to be the main hosting country for GCBL Annual Summit 2022. All the 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING participating entrepreneurs will have the opportunities to present individual profile to global institutions and business leaders' community across US and Europe regions.

During the event launch, a special appearance guest, Puan Sri Nisa Bakri, one of the highly notable women entrepreneurs who has won numerous awards and recognitions showcased her signature dish to all honourable guests. Guests were treated to a delicious lunch prepared by NJB Innari Sdn Bhd. PR Newswire as Official News Release Distribution Partner for 100 SERIES LIVE PITCHING since year 2019.

The ceremony was successfully officiated and ended on a high note with O2O marketplace tour arranged by Smuzcity Bhd being the collaborative partner with Brand 21 Asia.