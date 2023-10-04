The 100km overnight charity walk returns

The iconic overnight 100km charity walk, Let's Talk A Walk returns this year, with Ray of Hope as the chosen beneficiary. Ray of Hope is Singapore's crowdfunding charity, dedicated to mobilising community resources and support for individuals and families in need.

In a step towards inclusivity, Let's Take A Walk 2023 introduces the 5km FamilyWalk, a specially designed route that is ramp-accessible, creating an opportunity for families and differently-abled individuals to join hands in the spirit of giving back.

Adrian Chew, the co-chairman of Let's Take A Walk 2023, said "I started my journey as a volunteer with Let's Take A Walk 2013 and have continued to participate as both a volunteer and a walker ever since. The spirit of giving back to those in need deeply resonates with me, as some of the closest people to me have faced challenging times."

This year, the primary goal is to unite 2,000 walkers, doubling last year's target of 1,000 participants, in a unified effort to raise $100,000, less operating costs, for Ray Of Hope.

Ray of Hope goes beyond fundraising; they also offer crucial social support through dedicated case managers, ensuring that every donated dollar directly reaches those in need.

With a proven history of assisting over 1,000 beneficiaries and mobilizing over $10 million since 2012, they aid a diverse range of individuals, including children, the disabled, the elderly, migrant workers, single parents, and more. Their commitment to genuine assistance and community engagement is verified through audits by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

Event details and registration information

Let's Take A Walk 2023 is scheduled for Nov 4, featuring the 20km, 50km, and 100km walks, with the 5km and 10km walks taking place on Nov 5.

Registration is now open and can be completed through the website, www.letstakewalk.sg. Please note that registration closes on Oct 14, 2023.

All participants will receive a Let's Take A Walk 2023 T-shirt, and those who complete the challenging 100km physical walk within the stipulated time limit will earn an exclusive 100km Finisher T-shirt.

Physical categories

Date Categories and Start Time Start and End Point Nov 4, 2023 20KM JalanWalk Starts 0730h start: Singapore Sports Hub end: Botanic Gardens 50KM PowerWalk (Day) Starts 0700h start: Singapore Sports Hub end: SAFRA Punggol 50KM PowerWalk (Night) Starts 2200h start: SAFRA Punggol end: Singapore Sports Hub 100KM XtremeWalk Starts 0700h start: Singapore Sports Hub end: Singapore Sports Hub Nov 5, 2023 5KM FamilyWalk Starts 0900h start: Singapore Sports Hub end: Singapore Sports Hub 10KM FunWalk Starts 0800h start: Singapore Sports Hub end: Singapore Sports Hub

The time limit for the 100km category is 33 hours, 16 hours for the 50km category, and six hours for the 20km category.

Virtual category

Date Categories Oct 21 to Nov 3 20KM Virtual Walk 50KM Virtual Walk 100KM Virtual Walk

Participants can choose to cover the distance (outdoors) in one walk or in multiple walks during the two-week period, and submit their distances as measured by GPS app such as Strava.

Registration fees

VIRTUAL EVENT (SGD) PHYSICAL EVENT (SGD) Distance Standard (ends Oct 14) Distance Standard (ends Oct 14) 5KM FamilyWalk 35 10KM FunWalk 45 20K 35 20KM JalanWalk 65 50KM 45 50KM PowerWalk (Day/Night) 90 100KM 65 100KM XtremeWalk 110

About Let's Take A Walk

Let's Take A Walk is a community-driven initiative led by Raleigh Singapore, an organisation dedicated to making a positive impact through action. Through this annual charity walk event that is fully organised by volunteers, Let's Take A Walk raises funds for various causes and promotes inclusivity and community spirit. To learn more about Let's Take A Walk and the upcoming event, please visit https://www.letstakeawalk.sg/

About Ray of Hope

Ray of Hope is Singapore's first and only crowdfunding charity. Committed to supporting low-income and vulnerable individuals and families, the organisation connects donors, clients, partners, and volunteers to build a more inclusive community. To learn more about Ray of Hope and their mission, please visit https://rayofhope.sg/