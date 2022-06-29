100PLUS CELEBRATES WORLD HYDRATION DAY BY HYDRATING OVER 100,000 MALAYSIANS ACROSS PENINSULAR MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100PLUS champions World Hydration Day by being the pioneer in organising a fun-filled carnival, 'Hari Hidrasi Sedunia 100PLUS' to remind Malaysians to stay hydrated and spread awareness on the importance of the same. Through this initiative, 100PLUS successfully hydrated more than 100,000 Malaysians, in pursuit of their active lifestyle.



100PLUS celebrates World Hydration Day 2022 in Pavilion, KL.

The 4-day carnival took place from 23rdJune 2022 until 26thJune 2022 at the outdoor space of Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur. 100PLUS was distributed to the public, including people at LRT stations around Kuala Lumpur as well as at Stadium Iskandar JDT.

Well-known celebrities, radio cruisers, as well as 100PLUS brand ambassadors were present at the event. Datuk Wira Dr. Lee Chong Wei, Malaysia's national hero graced the event to officiate the launch of Hari Hidrasi Sedunia 100PLUS. Syafiq Kyle, a popular Malaysian actor and model attended the event with a meet & greet session with the fans to increase awareness on the importance of staying hydrated. ERA's Radio Cruiser was also present on ground last Saturday.

"I am thrilled that 100PLUS is taking the initiative to highlight the importance of hydrating oneself in such an interesting and engaging manner. Water makes up 60% of the human body, and we tend to lose plenty of water through daily activities that may eventually leave us dehydrated. I am proud to be a part of Hari Hidrasi Sedunia 100PLUS and I hope that we Malaysians continue to stay hydrated with 100PLUS, so that we can give our 100% in anything we do!" said Datuk Wira Dr. Lee Chong Wei during an interview.

During the carnival, public had a chance to play an interactive game through a mobile application, linked to a 3D digital billboard. The 3D digital billboard located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, is Malaysia's first 3D digital billboard and the game was played and witnessed by thousands of people.

"100PLUS has always been synonymous with hydration. The drink comes in handy and keeps us hydrated as we brace through our daily activities. Being constantly on the move, I chose 100PLUS as my go-to drink, as 100PLUS that contains electrolyte helps to rehydrate and fight fatigue," remarked Syafiq Kyle during the event.

Head of Beverages Marketing at F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, Leong Wai Yin said, "Staying hydrated gives us a mental and physical boost. 100PLUS contains electrolytes that helps with optimum hydration. As Malaysia's No.1 Hydration Partner, 100PLUS is committed to keeping consumers hydrated, focused and energised while pursuing their passion at their best.

"We wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who joined us for Hari Hidrasi Sedunia 100PLUS. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support received over the last few days. 100PLUS is proud to be the No. 1 Isotonic Beverage in Malaysia and we strive to offer nothing but the best to our consumers," she added.

100PLUS aspires to be the best hydration partner for Malaysians to refresh, rehydrate and re-energize keeping them motivated to give their 100% at all times in whichever field they are in or career they pursue.