10/20 Chef's Day - "Legacy 2021 Taiwanese Cuisine Feast"

Generations of renowned chefs to put Taiwanese dishes on the map

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The list for the most anticipated events in the catering business, "2021 Taiwanese Cuisine for the Future," has been revealed. The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), R.O.C specifically chose October 20, Chef's Day, to reveal the winners of the "Legacy 2021 Taiwanese Cuisine for the Future." The award ceremony took place at Sing Liang Dian Garden Banquet Hotel. On the same day, the MOEA, R.O.C. also organized the "2021 Taiwanese Cuisine Feast," inviting diplomatic missions and local chefs to enjoy the feast. The three national treasures - Huang Te-Hsing, Chen Wei-Nan and Huang Te-Chung - were also seen at the event providing guidance to middle generation chefs, where together they recreated the 10 most loved Taiwanese dishes. Working side by side, the legacy of Taiwanese cuisine can be passed down for future generations to enjoy.

This year, the theme focused on “legacy” and 72 winners were selected and crowned from 117 applicants at this year's “Taiwanese Cuisine for the Future” organized by the Department of Commerce, MOEA., R.O.C.



The list of winners of the “2021 Taiwanese Cuisine for the Future” was revealed on October 20. Diplomatic missions and Taiwanese chefs were among those invited to enjoy Taiwan's traditional food.



Minister Wang Mei-Hua, of the MOEA, R.O.C. attended the event in the hope that the new generation will inherit the techniques of classic Taiwanese cuisine, thus helping Taiwanese dishes to go international.

According to the MOEA, R.O.C., the "2020 Classic Taiwanese Cuisine" event, held by the Department of Commerce, was well received and highly praised by catering operators and those from other sectors. This year, the theme was focused on "legacy" and the 72 winners were selected to be crowned from among the 117 applicants. The Department of Commerce stated that the dishes created by the deserving winners all have their unique stories to tell. These restaurants include recommendations by Michelin, hidden restaurants of private chefs and well-known restaurants with over 40 years in the industry. Furthermore, judges traveled the length and breadth of Taiwan to recommend 12 restaurants which will surely be a hit with food-lovers. These 12 restaurants specializing in Taiwanese cuisine are: Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature, AoBa Taiwan Cuisine, MIPON, Veggtable, Nong Lai Restaurant, Jinshan Brothers Restaurant, New Palace Wuchi, Da Zhong Restaurant, JinXia Restaurant, Traditional Tainan Feast, Jiazhen Seafood Restaurant and Mountain n Sea Taiwanese Seasonal Restaurant. All eager and willing to pass down their traditional Taiwanese dishes from master chefs. In November, the Department of Commerce will also release an e-book "The Handbook of Selected Restaurants for 2021 Taiwanese Cuisine for the Future," allowing food lovers to discover the best in Taiwanese cuisine.

Thanks to its fertile land and mountains, abundance of ocean resources and a diverse cultural heritage, Taiwan boasts of a variety of unique dishes. Minister Wang Mei-Hua of the MOEA, R.O.C. was among those attending the event; she declared that through this meaningful event, traditional and classic Taiwanese cuisine is able to be passed down to the next generation, helping these dishes "go international" and driving the "dining economy" together with Taiwan's "culture food" creating a trend of Taiwanese cuisine.