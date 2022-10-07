The 10th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching & Launching Ceremony

Supporting 32 teams of local advertising production companies and singers to spark creativity together

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM"), with Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR") as the Lead Sponsor, the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme") has come to its 10th edition. The Support Scheme has been establishing a cross-sectoral collaboration platform to nurture outstanding creative talent of Hong Kong's advertising and recording industries.

Over the past ten years, the Support Scheme has successfully nurtured countless creative talent for local music and video production industries, as well as directors and scriptwriters. At the same time, it has supported many creative teams to pursue their dreams, while bringing their original microfilms to international stage. These microfilms won various awards in different film festivals that is a well recognition of the achievement of the Support Scheme.

To celebrate the 10th edition of the Support Scheme, the AIM organized the 10th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching and Launching Ceremony ("Launching Ceremony") at the InnoCenter, Kowloon Tong today (Monday). Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK, officiated at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor. She was jointed by Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of the AIM, and Mr. Ricky FUNG, BBS, CEO of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (Hong Kong Group) Limited ("IFPI (HK Group)"), to kick off the 10th Support Scheme. Representatives of advertising production companies, directors, and singers/groups/bands ("singers") participating in the 10th Support Scheme were also present in the ceremony.

At the Launching Ceremony, Ms. Jersey YUEN thanked the AIM for organizing the Support Scheme for ten consecutive years. She also thanked the IFPI (HK Group), the vetting committee and the mentors for their support to the Support Scheme. Mr. Ralph SZETO expressed his gratitude on the growth of the Support Scheme. To Celebrate the 10th edition of the Support Scheme, 10th anniversary screening event and the industry networking event will be held next year.

The 10th Support Scheme continues to have Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups" and Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises. During the Launching Ceremony, drawing of lots was held to pair up the Tier 1's participating advertising production start-ups and their directors, and the same tier's singers to form a total of 22 teams to produce their original microfilms under the Support Scheme. As for Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises", the 10 participating teams each formed by themselves with an advertising production enterprise, a director, a scriptwriter and a singer also made their debut at the Launching Ceremony.

Same as the previous editions, the 10th Support Scheme offers to the Tier 1's advertising production enterprises a maximum of HK$120,000 each for them to produce original microfilms of four to eight minutes with their matched singers, and a maximum of HK$220,000 each to Tier 2's participating teams for them to produce original microfilms of 12 to 16 minutes with the self-paired singers. The Support Scheme also provides comprehensive trainings which covers scriptwriting, directing, production and post-production. In addition, a mentoring team formed by industry experts will provide professional guidance to the participating teams to help team enhance the quality of their microfilms produced under the Support Scheme.

The Support Scheme has been highly praised by both digital advertising and music industries in Hong Kong since its launch in 2013. Over the years, the Support Scheme has been committed to nurturing local advertising production start-ups and small enterprises to master the microfilm production skills. It has also successfully built a platform for these participating enterprises and provided them with opportunities to grow. While discovering new directors for local creative industries, the past editions of the Support Scheme matched many advertising production teams and singers together for further collaborations, and even brought them more business opportunities. Some of the outstanding microfilms produced under the Support Scheme have attracted wide attention from different industries both in and outside Hong Kong that led. The production teams behind these microfilms to various invitations for participation in other advertisement, TV and film productions. At the same time, the singers participating in these microfilms have enhanced their visibility by providing their songs for use and performing in the microfilms. In turn, they have been rewarded with further promotion and more performance opportunities.

In addition to providing comprehensive trainings, the AIM will also promote the participating teams and their 32 microfilms produced under the 10th Support Scheme to the industry and the public via different channels, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2023, TVs, the Internet, social media platforms, and the Support Scheme's official website, etc.

To recognize the outstanding microfilms produced by these participating production teams, the following awards will be presented by the Support Scheme, namely the "Best Microfilm Production Award", the "Best Microfilm Actor Award", and the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" (each with its Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards), as well as the "Best Microfilm Screenplay Award", the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award", and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award", winners of all these will be selected by professional judges and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" winner of which will be voted by public. The winning teams with outstanding performance will be further recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions. Moreover, this edition's gold award works will be showcased together with selected works of the past editions in the Support Scheme's 10th anniversary screening event in 2023, for the public to appreciate the outstanding works that have been produced by local creatives in the ten editions of the Support Scheme. Details of the screening event will be announced on the website of the Support Scheme in due course.

Details of the two tiers of the 10th Support Scheme and their lists of participating advertising production companies and singers are outlined as below:

Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups"

This tier provides 22 teams, each formed by a local advertising production start-up established in not more than six years, with its director who has not more than six years' experience and a local singer paired up by drawing of lots, with a maximum of HK$120,000 each as production fund to create an original microfilm with storyline lasting for four to eight minutes.

The matching results of the Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups" of the 10th Support Scheme are listed in alphabetical order of the English names of the advertising production start-ups as follows:



Advertising Production Start-up and Director Singer and Record Label 1 8899 Creative Limited Director: WONG Man Tat (Sam Wong) Monkey SIT Record Label: 16th Productions Limited 2 Asian O2O Limited T/A Go In Marketing Director: Kenji WONG Connie HAU Record Label: H Comet Development 3 Back.Lot Studio Director: MAK Chi Ho Eric CHOW Record Label: SOME1MUSIC 4 Creatio Films Limited Director: LAI Tsz Yeung, Alson Tao Tao WONG Record Label: Feel the Feels Production Limited 5 Crown Studio Director: MAK Sin Hang Leanne LI Record Label: Song Entertainment Limited 6 Gestalt Production Director: Jeffrey POON The Flashback Record Label: City Brew (HK) Limited 7 GTDL Creative Limited Director: HO Lok Yee Gloria Annette CHIEN Record Label: Worldstar Music Int'l Ltd 8 Hey Soul Studio Director: Hazel TSUI Alice KUK Record Label: Best Friend Production Limited 9 Hi-Flower Picture Director: Mahpee NG Lillian CHAN Record Label: Red Sun Management Company Limited 10 Knock Production Director: Ray TANG Kinki LO Record Label: Ksound Union Limited 11 Ming Yi Production Director: LAM Cheuk Him Ashia LIU Record Label: Lava Music Entertainment 12 Mirror Films Director: TAM Kai Yin, Canice Andy SCHAUB Record Label: Major Pop Limited 13 Moving Picture and Popular Culture Interest Group Director: TSE Hei Long Christy Karen KONG Record Label: Sky Team Entertainment Limited 14 One Fam Studio Limited Director: TSANG Pak Ki Chloe WONG Record Label: RT Music & Entertainment Limited 15 Ranger Production Director: CHOI Ka Ho Keith CHUNG Record Label: MetaCulture Limited 16 Southern Creations Director: CHENG Kai Lai O3 (Ophelia SO) Record Label: A Running Horse Entertainment Co. Ltd 17 The Bards Limited

Director: SZE Fo Kei Frances YIP Record Label: WOW Music Limited 18 The Multi Director: MK LI Alex KWONG Record Label: MetaCulture Limited 19 Tuesday Pictures Director: Kristie KO Bee (Brianna SO) Record Label: Song Entertainment Limited 20 Visual Rabbit Studio Director: TSANG Ming Sum The Sulis Club Record Label: Global Pride Entertainment (Asia) Limited 21 West House Production Limited Director: CHEUNG Hoi Yin Kimman WONG Record Label: Red Sun Management Company Limited 22 ZGPDC Director: SIU Man Hok Yiyan Record Label: F.E.A.R Music Limited

Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises"

This tier provides 10 teams, each formed by a local small-scale advertising production company established in not more than 12 years, with its local director who has not more than 12 years' experience, a local screenwriter and a local singer teamed up by themselves, with a maximum of HK$220,000 each as production fund to create its original microfilm with storyline of 12 to 16 minutes.

The 10 teams selected to participate in the Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises" of the 10th Support Scheme are listed in alphabetical order of the advertising production companies' English names as follows:



Company Name Director Name Record Label Name Singer Name 1 Alchemist Production Will CHENG Chi Shing Laurie's Corner Laurie LAU 2 CoverDog Production Limited Din Sing Danson CHEUNG OMF Music Inc. Limited Jonathan WONG Chee Hynn 3 Flying Monkeys Production Donald KWOK WILDSYTLE RECORDS Room307 4 Frankie Lap Production Frankie LEE Chessman Entertainment Production (HK) Limited Siufay (Terence CHUI) 5 Hobbyhub Entertainment Down WONG Team D Limited Chiutung 6 Junes Steve LI Lava Music Entertainment Andy is Typing… 7 Kingman Media Company Limited Kingman CHOI SCD Studio Limited Sherman CHUNG 8 Someday Island Limited CHOI Kwok YI HoBig Entertainment LOK Yan Ming 9 Wolf Pack Production Limited TIN Tin Po J & A Production House Limited Joey TANG 10 Yea Juk Production Limited TO Chun-him Cartcartcart Limited Triple G

For more details about the 10th Support Scheme, please visit: http://www.microfilm-music.hk

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee