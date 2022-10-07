The 10th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching & Launching Ceremony

PR Newswire Asia

Supporting 32 teams of local advertising production companies and singers to spark creativity together

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM"), with Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR") as the Lead Sponsor, the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme") has come to its 10th edition. The Support Scheme has been establishing a cross-sectoral collaboration platform to nurture outstanding creative talent of Hong Kong's advertising and recording industries.

Over the past ten years, the Support Scheme has successfully nurtured countless creative talent for local music and video production industries, as well as directors and scriptwriters. At the same time, it has supported many creative teams to pursue their dreams, while bringing their original microfilms to international stage. These microfilms won various awards in different film festivals that is a well recognition of the achievement of the Support Scheme.

To celebrate the 10th edition of the Support Scheme, the AIM organized the 10th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching and Launching Ceremony ("Launching Ceremony") at the InnoCenter, Kowloon Tong today (Monday). Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK, officiated at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor. She was jointed by Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of the AIM, and Mr. Ricky FUNG, BBS, CEO of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (Hong Kong Group) Limited ("IFPI (HK Group)"), to kick off the 10th Support Scheme. Representatives of advertising production companies, directors, and singers/groups/bands ("singers") participating in the 10th Support Scheme were also present in the ceremony.

At the Launching Ceremony, Ms. Jersey YUEN thanked the AIM for organizing the Support Scheme for ten consecutive years. She also thanked the IFPI (HK Group), the vetting committee and the mentors for their support to the Support Scheme. Mr. Ralph SZETO expressed his gratitude on the growth of the Support Scheme. To Celebrate the 10th edition of the Support Scheme, 10th anniversary screening event and the industry networking event will be held next year.

The 10th Support Scheme continues to have Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups" and Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises. During the Launching Ceremony, drawing of lots was held to pair up the Tier 1's participating advertising production start-ups and their directors, and the same tier's singers to form a total of 22 teams to produce their original microfilms under the Support Scheme. As for Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises", the 10 participating teams each formed by themselves with an advertising production enterprise, a director, a scriptwriter and a singer also made their debut at the Launching Ceremony.

Same as the previous editions, the 10th Support Scheme offers to the Tier 1's advertising production enterprises a maximum of HK$120,000 each for them to produce original microfilms of four to eight minutes with their matched singers, and a maximum of HK$220,000 each to Tier 2's participating teams for them to produce original microfilms of 12 to 16 minutes with the self-paired singers. The Support Scheme also provides comprehensive trainings which covers scriptwriting, directing, production and post-production. In addition, a mentoring team formed by industry experts will provide professional guidance to the participating teams to help team enhance the quality of their microfilms produced under the Support Scheme.

The Support Scheme has been highly praised by both digital advertising and music industries in Hong Kong since its launch in 2013. Over the years, the Support Scheme has been committed to nurturing local advertising production start-ups and small enterprises to master the microfilm production skills. It has also successfully built a platform for these participating enterprises and provided them with opportunities to grow. While discovering new directors for local creative industries, the past editions of the Support Scheme matched many advertising production teams and singers together for further collaborations, and even brought them more business opportunities. Some of the outstanding microfilms produced under the Support Scheme have attracted wide attention from different industries both in and outside Hong Kong that led. The production teams behind these microfilms to various invitations for participation in other advertisement, TV and film productions. At the same time, the singers participating in these microfilms have enhanced their visibility by providing their songs for use and performing in the microfilms. In turn, they have been rewarded with further promotion and more performance opportunities.

In addition to providing comprehensive trainings, the AIM will also promote the participating teams and their 32 microfilms produced under the 10th Support Scheme to the industry and the public via different channels, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2023, TVs, the Internet, social media platforms, and the Support Scheme's official website, etc. 

To recognize the outstanding microfilms produced by these participating production teams, the following awards will be presented by the Support Scheme, namely the "Best Microfilm Production Award", the "Best Microfilm Actor Award", and the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" (each with its Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards), as well as the "Best Microfilm Screenplay Award", the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award", and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award", winners of all these will be selected by professional judges and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" winner of which will be voted by public. The winning teams with outstanding performance will be further recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions. Moreover, this edition's gold award works will be showcased together with selected works of the past editions in the Support Scheme's 10th anniversary screening event in 2023, for the public to appreciate the outstanding works that have been produced by local creatives in the ten editions of the Support Scheme. Details of the screening event will be announced on the website of the Support Scheme in due course.

Details of the two tiers of the 10th Support Scheme and their lists of participating advertising production companies and singers are outlined as below:

Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups"

This tier provides 22 teams, each formed by a local advertising production start-up established in not more than six years, with its director who has not more than six years' experience and a local singer paired up by drawing of lots, with a maximum of HK$120,000 each as production fund to create an original microfilm with storyline lasting for four to eight minutes.

The matching results of the Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups" of the 10th Support Scheme are listed in alphabetical order of the English names of the advertising production start-ups as follows:

Advertising Production Start-up and Director

Singer and Record Label

1

8899 Creative Limited

Director: WONG Man Tat (Sam Wong)

Monkey SIT

Record Label: 16th Productions Limited

2

Asian O2O Limited T/A Go In Marketing

Director: Kenji WONG

Connie HAU

Record Label: H Comet Development

3

Back.Lot Studio

Director: MAK Chi Ho

Eric CHOW

Record Label: SOME1MUSIC

4

Creatio Films Limited

Director: LAI Tsz Yeung, Alson

Tao Tao WONG

Record Label: Feel the Feels Production Limited

5

Crown Studio

Director: MAK Sin Hang

Leanne LI

Record Label: Song Entertainment Limited

6

Gestalt Production

Director: Jeffrey POON

The Flashback

Record Label: City Brew (HK) Limited

7

GTDL Creative Limited

Director: HO Lok Yee Gloria

Annette CHIEN

Record Label: Worldstar Music Int'l Ltd

8

Hey Soul Studio

Director: Hazel TSUI

Alice KUK

Record Label: Best Friend Production Limited

9

Hi-Flower Picture

Director: Mahpee NG

Lillian CHAN

Record Label: Red Sun Management Company Limited

10

Knock Production

Director: Ray TANG

Kinki LO

Record Label: Ksound Union Limited

11

Ming Yi Production

Director: LAM Cheuk Him

Ashia LIU

Record Label: Lava Music Entertainment

12

Mirror Films

Director: TAM Kai Yin, Canice

Andy SCHAUB

Record Label: Major Pop Limited

13

Moving Picture and Popular Culture Interest Group

Director: TSE Hei Long Christy

Karen KONG

Record Label: Sky Team Entertainment Limited

14

One Fam Studio Limited

Director: TSANG Pak Ki

Chloe WONG

Record Label: RT Music & Entertainment Limited

15

Ranger Production

Director: CHOI Ka Ho

Keith CHUNG

Record Label: MetaCulture Limited

16

Southern Creations

Director: CHENG Kai Lai

O3 (Ophelia SO)

Record Label: A Running Horse Entertainment Co. Ltd

17

The Bards Limited
Director: SZE Fo Kei

Frances YIP

Record Label: WOW Music Limited

18

The Multi

Director: MK LI

Alex KWONG

Record Label: MetaCulture Limited

19

Tuesday Pictures

Director: Kristie KO

Bee (Brianna SO)

Record Label: Song Entertainment Limited

20

Visual Rabbit Studio

Director: TSANG Ming Sum

The Sulis Club

Record Label: Global Pride Entertainment (Asia) Limited

21

West House Production Limited

Director: CHEUNG Hoi Yin

Kimman WONG

Record Label: Red Sun Management Company Limited

22

ZGPDC

Director: SIU Man Hok

Yiyan

Record Label: F.E.A.R Music Limited

Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises"

This tier provides 10 teams, each formed by a local small-scale advertising production company established in not more than 12 years, with its local director who has not more than 12 years' experience, a local screenwriter and a local singer teamed up by themselves, with a maximum of HK$220,000 each as production fund to create its original microfilm with storyline of 12 to 16 minutes.

The 10 teams selected to participate in the Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises" of the 10th Support Scheme are listed in alphabetical order of the advertising production companies' English names as follows:

Company Name

Director Name

Record Label Name

Singer Name

1

Alchemist Production

Will CHENG Chi Shing

Laurie's Corner

Laurie LAU

2

CoverDog Production Limited

Din Sing Danson CHEUNG

OMF Music Inc. Limited

Jonathan WONG Chee Hynn

3

Flying Monkeys Production

Donald KWOK

WILDSYTLE RECORDS

Room307

4

Frankie Lap Production

Frankie LEE

Chessman Entertainment Production (HK) Limited

Siufay (Terence CHUI)

5

Hobbyhub Entertainment

Down WONG

Team D Limited

Chiutung

6

Junes

Steve LI

Lava Music Entertainment

Andy is Typing…

7

Kingman Media Company Limited

Kingman CHOI

SCD Studio Limited

Sherman CHUNG

8

Someday Island Limited

CHOI Kwok YI

HoBig Entertainment

LOK Yan Ming

9

Wolf Pack Production Limited

TIN Tin Po

J & A Production House Limited

Joey TANG

10

Yea Juk Production Limited

TO Chun-him

Cartcartcart Limited

Triple G

For more details about the 10th Support Scheme, please visit: http://www.microfilm-music.hk

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing
Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee