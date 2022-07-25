11 SKIES, the largest retailtainment landmark in Hong Kong, introduces the new eight world-class "HK-first" entertainment attractions

K11 to create an unparalleled "retailtainment" experience

The first four attractions are set to open from the end of 2023 to early 2024

HONG KONG, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated in SKYCITY of the Hong Kong International Airport, 11 SKIES will be the largest retailtainment landmark in Hong Kong, providing one-stop entertainment, retail and commerce offerings and an unparalleled customer experience for visitors from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and around the globe. A HKD20 billion development by New World Development, 11 SKIES spans over a total gross floor area of 3.8 million sq.ft., and is home to the largest indoor entertainment hub in Hong Kong of 570,000 sq.ft. It will host eight world-class and "HK-first" entertainment attractions for all ages and segments, tailored to ignite sparks of wonder through learning, exploring, adventure and immersive experiences in a weather-proof environment.

The first phase of entertainment attractions, introducing the city's first 4D motion flying theatre "Timeless Flight Hong Kong", South Korea's largest immersive media art exhibition "ARTE MUSEUM", the new Paddington themed family play experience "PaddingtonTM Play Experience", and the first "KidZania" in Greater China, offering occupation experiences for children, will gradually unveil from the end of 2023 to early 2024. This groundbreaking mega project, operated by K11, is set to redefine the concept of retailtainment in Hong Kong.

1. Timeless Flight Hong Kong

Incorporating digital technologies with the power of imagination, 11 SKIES introduces the first 4D motion flying theatre in Hong Kong, bringing a fresh and unique perspective of Hong Kong's iconic skyline within the 13-meter-high borderless spherical screen. The attraction will be customised with 4D motion technology and the Hong Kong-exclusive dynamic simulation seats with six degrees of freedom (6-DOF). Audiences will be seated in an ever-changing position – forward/backwards, up/down, left/right, combined with yaw, pitch, and roll – which will seamlessly match their physical movements with visual delights, across scenes of the city in an immersive flight. As audiences fly over the city, they will be offered a world-class enjoyment similar to top rides from around the world, as if they are flying freely over the iconic skyline of Hong Kong.

2. ARTE MUSEUM

In collaboration with d'strict, an art tech pioneer hailing from South Korea specialising in evocative sensations through immersive digital art, K11 will be jointly introducing South Korea's largest immersive media art exhibition ARTE MUSEUM to 11 SKIES. As the first ARTE MUSEUM in the Greater China, the groundbreaking entertainment venue presents a collection of body-immersive artwork enabled by advanced digital media projection technology, showcasing surreal nature-themed art experiences such as scenes of rainforests, tide movements and other art imaginations to life, also including bespoke Hong Kong-themed artwork for travellers and locals alike. A true treat to the senses.

3. KidZania Hong Kong

KidZania offers immersive, fun and interactive role-play learning experiences, and has established its footprint in 17 countries around the world. KidZania Hong Kong will give children, from toddlers to aged 14, the opportunity to experience around 50 occupational role-plays in a three-storey interactive city. They will explore their interests by partaking in play as childhood dream jobs, including firefighters, medical staff, and pilot trainees. Children can also showcase their creativity in such occupations as a lab research scientist, automotive designers, and jewelry designers. This immersive experience at 11 SKIES will be the first in the Greater China and exclusive in GBA, and is tailored with a Hong Kong local touch – featuring traditional occupations such as cheongsam/qipao models and Chinese pastry chefs. Children are able to learn essential attributes, including independence and team spirit to further inspire curiosity and enhance their learning ability.

As a simulation of the real world, children may also be inspired to study at the miniature university, which offers STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education programmes co-curated by international technology companies. Upon graduation, children will earn rewards from their work – KidZo, the official virtual currency, gives them a taste of financial responsibility and management as they learn to save, invest, and spend their income.

4. PaddingtonTM Play Experience

As edutainment continues to reshape learning experiences in the rapidly changing world, 11 SKIES works with internationally renowned partners, striving to inspire kids' curiosity and sense of discovery through immersive and innovative learning programmes through family-friendly entertainment attractions.

Paddington, the quintessentially British bear from Peru, famous for his kindness and love of marmalade, will join 11 SKIES for a new family play experience. Paddington has been delighting children and families around the world for over 60 years, and he will feature in this exciting new themed destination, where children aged between 4 – 12 years will be able to enjoy playful edutainment experiences, filled with discovery and adventure.

A top-notch travel landmark in the Greater Bay Area

Apart from a series of immersive and interactive entertainment offerings, 11 SKIES will also provide unprecedented retail and dining experience with more than 800 shops including over 120 dining concepts. The first phase of 11 SKIES, three Grade A office towers "K11 ATELIER 11 SKIES" at 570,000 sq.ft. space, has commenced since this July.

Situated adjacent to Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, 11 SKIES is easily accessible in Hong Kong and enjoys full connectivity across GBA cities within the 1.5-hour radius, marking 11 SKIES a top-notch travel landmark with all-rounded services and facilities in the region. It is also a footbridge away from Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport and AsiaWorld-Expo, and seamlessly reachable by all modes of Hong Kong transportation. 11 SKIES will make for a perfect addition to Lantau Island's unique attractions and hospitality offerings, as it will grow into the first-choice leisure and business travel destination for Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and for visitors from around the world.

CONTACT:

Gabriel Chan

MSL Group

+852 2804 8141

gabriel.chan@mslgroup.com

Ines Yu

11 SKIES

+852 3892 3639

inesyu@k11.com