118 Women Achievers Honoured by Jayesh Ranjan IAS & Addl.DCP Sirisha Raghavendra at Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022

—

A power-packed event to celebrate the empowered womanhood of Hyderabad by honouring all 118 successful women who are breaking through the ground and making a difference to their communities, industries and families.

In recognition of their exceptional work to uphold and quash the bias of women not being equal, Team Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022 has taken up the task to recognise and reward the effort of the Women in leadership achieving equal opportunities and an unbiased approach to life.

118 Highly Successful, Remarkable, Talented and Resilient profiles have been finalised out of the 800 profiles that were received. Jayesh Ranjan IAS & Addl.DCP Sirisha Raghavendra congratulated the awardees. Jayesh Ranjan also applauded the effort of the Diamond Nari Puraskar team for having presented with a wonderful platform for recognising wondrous women

Here are the List of Awardees honoured

1.Shilpa Srinivas - Trainer , CEO, Self Academy

2.Mrudula Doraswamy - Director, SUPAR School

3.Manju latha Kalanidhi - Journalist

4 .Ravali Devarakonda - Anchor, Host & RJ at Magic 106.4 fm

5.Aruna Vakulabharanam - Founder,Jagannath Packaging

6 .G. Indira Priyadarshini Yadav - Sr. Journalist V5News

7 .Dr Radhika Kandula -M.B.B.S. (AFMC), DNB (Obstetrics & Gynecology)

8.Meghana Musunuri Director - Fountainhead Global School &Jr College

9.Vaishnavi Vanama - Director of HappyMoments

10.Rajyalakshmi Gubba - Founder - Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras

11.Veda Raja Rajeshwari Founder & Partner - Veda Ceramics

12.Swathi Kiran (Co-Founder, Digital Connect )

13.Boorugu Archana - Founder -MILJO

14.Sudha Kylas - Professional Tanjavur Artist

15.Swetha Erramshetty Founder - Essence Fashions

16.Katakam Swapna Co-Founder , Prakar Enterprises

17.Dr.Kalpavalli Poondla - Psychologist, Motivational Speaker

18.Deepika Kontham Corporator

19.Niharika Reddy -Social Activist, Fashion Designer & Women Entrepreneur

20.Dr Snigdha Samal -Senior Manager - Punjab National Bank

21.Jaahnavi Sriperambuduru - World's Youngest Mountaineer

22.Harshitha Karthik - Founder - HK Permanent Makeup Clinic

23.Sudha Paluri - Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank

24.Arunjyothi Lokhanday - Environmentalist, Rural Innovator

25 Dr.Manjula Anagani - Padmashri Awardee

26.Vanaparthy Vijayalakshmi -Director, Photofina

27.Bindu G Naidu - Civil & Criminal High Court Lawyer

28.J Renuka - Director, Vasantha Logistics

29.K Poornima - Youtuber | Bsmart Everyday

30.Sirisha Boggarapu - Electrical Engineer

31.Sunaina Badam - Actor | Content Creator - Khelpedia

32.Sudha Challa - CEO, KC Pullaiah Foundation

33.Sravani Asuri - Digital Marketer

34.Eppalapalli Shailaja - Director, Arna Photoalbums

35.Nagamalla Radhika -Co-Founder, KR Digitals

36. D. Malleswari Reddy - Faculty at Laexcellence IAS Academy

37.Veda Alekhya -Architect

38.Rekha Bikkumalla - President, Arya VyshyaMahila Sangam Uppal

39.CA Bhagya Lakshmi - Founder, BLC ERP Consultants

40.Murarisetti Yashwanthi - Fashion Designer, Founder Yash Studio14

41.Mukka Shivani - Founder , Acquire Publications

42.Vyshali Sagar -Startup Ramp Lead, AWS Public Sector India

43.Gubba Deepthi - Director, Gubba Cold Storage

44. Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla - Dentist ,Smile Miles Dental Hospital

45.Kotha Narmada - Director, Sri Mart Super Market

46.Bheema Annapurna Partner Sri Mahalaxmi Oil & General Merchants

47.Chikoti Priyanka Gupta - Medical Microbiologist

48.Tatavarthi Madhuri Co-Founder of LightsNLights

49.Dr Neelaveni - Yoga instructor

50.Swapna Pola -Art Teacher

51.Dr.Sajida Khan -Audio Engineer

52.B. Anitha - Income Tax Officer

53.Pabba Aparna - Founder - Shree Rama Book Shop

54.Gubba Anantha Lakshmi -Insurance Advisor

55.Aparna Proddaturi - Partner, Fortune Aluminium

56.Nagalaxmi Manchi - Founder, Sri Laxmi Products

57.Rachamalla Deepa- Govt Teacher

58.Sravanthi soma Partner , Sri Krishna Hardware & Steel Centre

59.Swarna lakshmi -Faculty at KNPW, Fashion Designer

60.Bhavani Priya - Vedic Teacher

61.Sreedevi Bikkumalla -Partner at Om Sri Sai Communication

62.Harika Siddamshetty -Software Engineer

63.Kuncharapu laxmi kumari Co-Founder, Kuncharapu Hardware

64.Mounika devi - Youtuber | Mystylecorner

65 .Dr Chinmai yerram - MBBS MD (DVL) | Dermatologist & Cosmetologist

66. Priyanka Gajwada - Architect

67.Gayathri Gunda - Educationalist

68.Sahasra Gunda - Kuchipudi Dancer

69.Rajitha Gunda -Founder at Indira Diagnostic Centre

70.Jc G Sreechandana -Psychologist and life skills coach, Pravartan.life

71.Sravani Proddaturi -Baker | Knack & Roast

72.M Shireesha - Dancer | Director, Spekwud

73.Gajawada Srilaxmi - Vasavi Vanitha Club

74.Uppala Rajyalaxmi - Telangana state BJP Mahila MORCH Treasurer

75.Sravani Chettupalli - Philanthropist Educationist and Entrepreneur

76.Yaski Sravani - Teacher | BSc, BEd

77.Suman Kakumani - Founder of Clique Studio

78 Ln.Dr.Veena Saraswathi - Artist | Social Entrepreneur

79. Sandhya Rani Vedantam - Carnatic Musician

80.K. Shyleshi - Assitant Registrar, Highcourt of Telangana

81.Jyothi Yasala - Founder of Naari Botique

82.Gayathri Padigela - Fashion Designer, Hanvi Designs

83.Dr. Arunasubbarao -Paredy Queen | Versatile singer

84.Uppala Swapna- IVF First Lady

85.Veerannagari Radha Reddy- R.K Puram Corporator

86.Shiva Jyothi - Journalist | Bigboss 3 Contestant

87.Naga Mallika Talanki -Md of GR UPVC and Interiors

88.Prasanna Maddula - Prachands Botique

89.Pippala Swathi - Co-Founder, Shree Caterers

90.Dr. Prathyusha - MD, Dermatologist, Oliva Hospitals

91.Srivalli Padmanabhuni -Managing Director,Sribhi Events

92.Dr Santoshini Gowrishetty -MBBS,MS(OBG), Consultant obstetrician

93.Dr Archana Pandey - Assistant Director (OL), DRDL, Ministry of Defence.Hyderabad

94.Dr Padma Veerapaneni - Founder director KIMS hospitals

95.Sanjana Pabbati - Branch Sales Manager,Pidilite

96.Swarna vijitha - Anchor at YOYO TV

97.Yasaswini Jonnalagadda -Director ,Project Prisha

98.Dr. Amulya Kattamuri -MBBS, MS, MCh Plastic Surgeon

99.Swapna Koripa -Project Manager | Model | Dubbing artist | Social Activist

100.Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu -Chief Marketing Officer at Areteans

101.Laveena Devarashetty - Artist & Entrepreneur

102.Vinoda chandavath - Director , M/S Shri MALHARI Masalas and Organic Foods PVT ltd (OPC)

103.Sireesha Kuncharapu -CEO, Kuncharapu Hardware

104.Sirisha Tarlapally -CEO, Kreative Designers

105.Santoshi Chandrala - Financial Analyst

106. Bachu Vinoda - Co-Founder, Darshan Motors

107.Venna Uma Rani - Director, Hari Priya Developers

108.Ramya Satyavarapu - Entrepreneur

109.Shreshta Pabbati - Dancer

110.Vaishnavi - SportsWoman

111.Manasa Shivakoti - Co-Founder, Ethics Events

112.J Lakshmi -Managing Director, Times Green Energy (India) Limited

113.Sunitha Nethi - Managing Partner Edelweiss Tokio life insurance

114.Dr.Pabba Radhika -Gynecologist

115.Boggarapu Pooja -Managing Partner - Shiva Shankar Granites

116.Boggarapu Kavitha - Jewellery Designer

117.Pranitha - Active Jaycee's Member

118. Kande Supriya - Artist | Singer

Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022 Team Consists of Hariskishan boorugu (CEO Eternal Builders), Vikas Kylas ( Gemologist Gold Medalist, Ananya Gems N Jewels), Sampath Kumar Veda ( Director Bandhan Tiles), Jitender Gunda ( SriPowertech Industries), J Venkateshwarulu ( Director Vasantha Logistics), Rahul Erramshetty ( Director Flipside Advertising) , Nikeelu Gunda ( CEO - Digital Connect)

