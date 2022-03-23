118 Women Achievers Honoured by Jayesh Ranjan IAS & Addl.DCP Sirisha Raghavendra at Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022

—
A power-packed event to celebrate the empowered womanhood of Hyderabad by honouring all 118 successful women who are breaking through the ground and making a difference to their communities, industries and families.
In recognition of their exceptional work to uphold and quash the bias of women not being equal, Team Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022 has taken up the task to recognise and reward the effort of the Women in leadership achieving equal opportunities and an unbiased approach to life.
118 Highly Successful, Remarkable, Talented and Resilient profiles have been finalised out of the 800 profiles that were received. Jayesh Ranjan IAS & Addl.DCP Sirisha Raghavendra congratulated the awardees. Jayesh Ranjan also applauded the effort of the Diamond Nari Puraskar team for having presented with a wonderful platform for recognising wondrous women
Here are the List of Awardees honoured
1.Shilpa Srinivas - Trainer , CEO, Self Academy
2.Mrudula Doraswamy - Director, SUPAR School
3.Manju latha Kalanidhi - Journalist
4 .Ravali Devarakonda - Anchor, Host & RJ at Magic 106.4 fm
5.Aruna Vakulabharanam - Founder,Jagannath Packaging
6 .G. Indira Priyadarshini Yadav - Sr. Journalist V5News
7 .Dr Radhika Kandula -M.B.B.S. (AFMC), DNB (Obstetrics & Gynecology)
8.Meghana Musunuri Director - Fountainhead Global School &Jr College
9.Vaishnavi Vanama - Director of HappyMoments
10.Rajyalakshmi Gubba - Founder - Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras
11.Veda Raja Rajeshwari Founder & Partner - Veda Ceramics
12.Swathi Kiran (Co-Founder, Digital Connect )
13.Boorugu Archana - Founder -MILJO
14.Sudha Kylas - Professional Tanjavur Artist
15.Swetha Erramshetty Founder - Essence Fashions
16.Katakam Swapna Co-Founder , Prakar Enterprises
17.Dr.Kalpavalli Poondla - Psychologist, Motivational Speaker
18.Deepika Kontham Corporator
19.Niharika Reddy -Social Activist, Fashion Designer & Women Entrepreneur
20.Dr Snigdha Samal -Senior Manager - Punjab National Bank
21.Jaahnavi Sriperambuduru - World's Youngest Mountaineer
22.Harshitha Karthik - Founder - HK Permanent Makeup Clinic
23.Sudha Paluri - Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank
24.Arunjyothi Lokhanday - Environmentalist, Rural Innovator
25 Dr.Manjula Anagani - Padmashri Awardee
26.Vanaparthy Vijayalakshmi -Director, Photofina
27.Bindu G Naidu - Civil & Criminal High Court Lawyer
28.J Renuka - Director, Vasantha Logistics
29.K Poornima - Youtuber | Bsmart Everyday
30.Sirisha Boggarapu - Electrical Engineer
31.Sunaina Badam - Actor | Content Creator - Khelpedia
32.Sudha Challa - CEO, KC Pullaiah Foundation
33.Sravani Asuri - Digital Marketer
34.Eppalapalli Shailaja - Director, Arna Photoalbums
35.Nagamalla Radhika -Co-Founder, KR Digitals
36. D. Malleswari Reddy - Faculty at Laexcellence IAS Academy
37.Veda Alekhya -Architect
38.Rekha Bikkumalla - President, Arya VyshyaMahila Sangam Uppal
39.CA Bhagya Lakshmi - Founder, BLC ERP Consultants
40.Murarisetti Yashwanthi - Fashion Designer, Founder Yash Studio14
41.Mukka Shivani - Founder , Acquire Publications
42.Vyshali Sagar -Startup Ramp Lead, AWS Public Sector India
43.Gubba Deepthi - Director, Gubba Cold Storage
44. Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla - Dentist ,Smile Miles Dental Hospital
45.Kotha Narmada - Director, Sri Mart Super Market
46.Bheema Annapurna Partner Sri Mahalaxmi Oil & General Merchants
47.Chikoti Priyanka Gupta - Medical Microbiologist
48.Tatavarthi Madhuri Co-Founder of LightsNLights
49.Dr Neelaveni - Yoga instructor
50.Swapna Pola -Art Teacher
51.Dr.Sajida Khan -Audio Engineer
52.B. Anitha - Income Tax Officer
53.Pabba Aparna - Founder - Shree Rama Book Shop
54.Gubba Anantha Lakshmi -Insurance Advisor
55.Aparna Proddaturi - Partner, Fortune Aluminium
56.Nagalaxmi Manchi - Founder, Sri Laxmi Products
57.Rachamalla Deepa- Govt Teacher
58.Sravanthi soma Partner , Sri Krishna Hardware & Steel Centre
59.Swarna lakshmi -Faculty at KNPW, Fashion Designer
60.Bhavani Priya - Vedic Teacher
61.Sreedevi Bikkumalla -Partner at Om Sri Sai Communication
62.Harika Siddamshetty -Software Engineer
63.Kuncharapu laxmi kumari Co-Founder, Kuncharapu Hardware
64.Mounika devi - Youtuber | Mystylecorner
65 .Dr Chinmai yerram - MBBS MD (DVL) | Dermatologist & Cosmetologist
66. Priyanka Gajwada - Architect
67.Gayathri Gunda - Educationalist
68.Sahasra Gunda - Kuchipudi Dancer
69.Rajitha Gunda -Founder at Indira Diagnostic Centre
70.Jc G Sreechandana -Psychologist and life skills coach, Pravartan.life
71.Sravani Proddaturi -Baker | Knack & Roast
72.M Shireesha - Dancer | Director, Spekwud
73.Gajawada Srilaxmi - Vasavi Vanitha Club
74.Uppala Rajyalaxmi - Telangana state BJP Mahila MORCH Treasurer
75.Sravani Chettupalli - Philanthropist Educationist and Entrepreneur
76.Yaski Sravani - Teacher | BSc, BEd
77.Suman Kakumani - Founder of Clique Studio
78 Ln.Dr.Veena Saraswathi - Artist | Social Entrepreneur
79. Sandhya Rani Vedantam - Carnatic Musician
80.K. Shyleshi - Assitant Registrar, Highcourt of Telangana
81.Jyothi Yasala - Founder of Naari Botique
82.Gayathri Padigela - Fashion Designer, Hanvi Designs
83.Dr. Arunasubbarao -Paredy Queen | Versatile singer
84.Uppala Swapna- IVF First Lady
85.Veerannagari Radha Reddy- R.K Puram Corporator
86.Shiva Jyothi - Journalist | Bigboss 3 Contestant
87.Naga Mallika Talanki -Md of GR UPVC and Interiors
88.Prasanna Maddula - Prachands Botique
89.Pippala Swathi - Co-Founder, Shree Caterers
90.Dr. Prathyusha - MD, Dermatologist, Oliva Hospitals
91.Srivalli Padmanabhuni -Managing Director,Sribhi Events
92.Dr Santoshini Gowrishetty -MBBS,MS(OBG), Consultant obstetrician
93.Dr Archana Pandey - Assistant Director (OL), DRDL, Ministry of Defence.Hyderabad
94.Dr Padma Veerapaneni - Founder director KIMS hospitals
95.Sanjana Pabbati - Branch Sales Manager,Pidilite
96.Swarna vijitha - Anchor at YOYO TV
97.Yasaswini Jonnalagadda -Director ,Project Prisha
98.Dr. Amulya Kattamuri -MBBS, MS, MCh Plastic Surgeon
99.Swapna Koripa -Project Manager | Model | Dubbing artist | Social Activist
100.Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu -Chief Marketing Officer at Areteans
101.Laveena Devarashetty - Artist & Entrepreneur
102.Vinoda chandavath - Director , M/S Shri MALHARI Masalas and Organic Foods PVT ltd (OPC)
103.Sireesha Kuncharapu -CEO, Kuncharapu Hardware
104.Sirisha Tarlapally -CEO, Kreative Designers
105.Santoshi Chandrala - Financial Analyst
106. Bachu Vinoda - Co-Founder, Darshan Motors
107.Venna Uma Rani - Director, Hari Priya Developers
108.Ramya Satyavarapu - Entrepreneur
109.Shreshta Pabbati - Dancer
110.Vaishnavi - SportsWoman
111.Manasa Shivakoti - Co-Founder, Ethics Events
112.J Lakshmi -Managing Director, Times Green Energy (India) Limited
113.Sunitha Nethi - Managing Partner Edelweiss Tokio life insurance
114.Dr.Pabba Radhika -Gynecologist
115.Boggarapu Pooja -Managing Partner - Shiva Shankar Granites
116.Boggarapu Kavitha - Jewellery Designer
117.Pranitha - Active Jaycee's Member
118. Kande Supriya - Artist | Singer
Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022 Team Consists of Hariskishan boorugu (CEO Eternal Builders), Vikas Kylas ( Gemologist Gold Medalist, Ananya Gems N Jewels), Sampath Kumar Veda ( Director Bandhan Tiles), Jitender Gunda ( SriPowertech Industries), J Venkateshwarulu ( Director Vasantha Logistics), Rahul Erramshetty ( Director Flipside Advertising) , Nikeelu Gunda ( CEO - Digital Connect)
