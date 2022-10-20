The 11th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition Seeks Student Innovators from Around the World to Reimagine a Deep-Tech Enabled Future

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University's (SMU) Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) today announced the opening of applications for its flagship event, the 11th edition of the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC).

The competition, themed Innovations Without Boundaries - Reimagining a Smart, Sustainable, and Resilient Future, aims to bring together the brightest talents and entrepreneurial minds from universities globally to propose ideas and solutions that will address modern-day challenges to reimagine the future.

The region's largest of its kind, LKYGBPC focuses on deep-tech solutions from a variety of industries, including Human Health & Potential, Manufacturing, Trade & Connectivity, Media & Entertainment, Smart Nation & Digital Economy, Urban Solutions and Sustainability, among others.

Participants can choose from two categories - 0 to 1, which focuses on pre-revenue teams with disruptive technology or innovations, or 1 to Infinity, which focuses on revenue-generating early-stage start-ups, up to Series A funding stages.

Commenting on this edition of LKYGBPC, Hau Koh Foo, Director of SMU IIE said, "This competition aspires to provide a platform for Singapore to collaborate with next-generation technopreneurs to tackle these challenges, and facilitate the adoption of these solutions so that Singapore and Asia can become a beacon of inspiration for digital, sustainable, and urban living."

In June 2023, 50 revolutionary finalists (RVLT50) teams will be chosen, where two members per team will be eligible for a sponsored trip (airfare and lodging) to Singapore to attend BLAZE, LKYGBPC Finals Week from September 11-15, 2023. They will participate in activities emphasising on innovation, knowledge, mentoring, and networking.

BLAZE will also feature the Grand Finalist teams who will present live pitches to a panel of judges for the Top Prize in Beta and Infinity Categories. Winning teams will be revealed on September 15, 2023.

S$2 million worth of prizes are supported by the partners below:

Wilmar International (Founding Partner)

APRW

Lee & Lee

Maybank

McKinsey & Company

National Supercomputing Centre Singapore

OUE

Sage Partners

Sino Group

Wavemaker Partners

The LKYGBPC 10th edition in 2021 attracted over 850 entries from 650 universities in 60 countries and regions. Teams from leading universities in Asia, Europe, and USA competed in the RVLT50.

The call for application will close on 31 March 2023.