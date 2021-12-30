12 Korean Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global health crisis and economic lockdown continues throughout 2021, employee engagement has been vital for organizations to sustain and even grow their businesses. This year, 12 Korean companies have been named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia by Business Media International for their effective and successful employee engagement strategies to continuously motivate and communicate with their employees.

11,955 employees from 79 Korean companies took part in the HR Asia employee engagement survey via the TEAM platform. A new proprietary platform specifically built which measures employee engagement in real time. Each survey respondent completes the survey anonymously and the results are confidential as the employers only receives the survey average score of each question.

Among the employees who participated in the survey, 85% of the survey participants stated that they are willing to assist colleagues who are in need or having troubles in completing their tasks; and 83% are determined to do more than what they are expected, to achieve the goal of the organization.

The result from the survey concludes that 82% of the survey respondents have a clear understanding of what they were expected to do at work. This shows that the Korean employees has a clear and concise communication with their employers and is happy to continue to achieve for excellence and growth even as the Korean economy begins to reopen.

Although, there are clear objectives and communication between the employers and employees, the survey showed that 75% wished that their organization has recreational facilities be it on-site or off-site, as this would help the to boost employees' productivity and morale.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

"We often hear those businesses can't thrive without delivering the right customer experience. Same can be said about the right employee experience – at Oracle, we ensure that our employees have the best possible experience at work for them to succeed. And this is imperative to our success as an organization too." said Rachna Sampayo, vice president, human resources, Oracle Corporation Asia Pacific & Japan, first-time recipient of the award.

"This prestigious award reflects our organization's culture which values every colleague and their unique contributions. Even though 2021 is quite challenging, we developed several initiatives to provide our colleagues with a positive, flexible, learning, and inclusive work environment. We are committed to continue to be a progressive organization which places colleagues centre stage in all that we do." said Sally Kim, HR leader, Marsh Korea, Inc., first-time recipient of the award.

The HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2021 (KOREA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Boston Scientific Korea Coach Korea Limited Diageo Korea Maersk Korea Ltd. Novotech Asia Korea Co Limited Oracle Korea Ltd. Marsh Korea, Inc. HP Korea Inc. HP Printing Korea Co., Ltd. Rhenus Logistics Korea Ltd. P&G Korea StradVision

