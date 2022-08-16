120 Vietnamese Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 120 companies in Vietnam received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

Winners of Vietnam's HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022
With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia's stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 46,270 employees from 622 Vietnamese companies took part in HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model - ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 120 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Vietnamese market.

"HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees' employees - making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year - the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region," says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Vietnamese employees are policies that promote certification and the acquisition of additional skills, teamwork, and assistance from colleagues in solving work-related problems, and flexible work arrangements amidst the pandemic.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of time to complete tasks, which has been made worse by a slowdown in productivity because of the global health crisis.

Among the 120 recipients, six companies are presented with a gold-plated version of the statuette 'Harmonia' this year as 2022 marks their fifth consecutive year winning the award. These companies are Deloitte Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Olam Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), and Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ADP Group
  2. AEON Vietnam Company Limited
  3. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited 
  4. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
  5. An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK)
  6. An Cuong Wood-Working Joint Stock Company
  7. An Du Net Payment Corp.,
  8. An Lap Phat Aluminum Investment Trading Production Company Limited
  9. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
  10. Avery Dennison Vietnam
  11. Bamboo Capital Group
  12. BAOVIET Life Corporation
  13. Baxter Vietnam Healthcare
  14. Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company
  15. BRG Group
  16. British American Tobacco (Vietnam)
  17. Cargill Vietnam Ltd
  18. cargo-partner Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited
  19. Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd
  20. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
  21. CIMB Bank Vietnam
  22. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  23. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited
  24. Con Cung Joint Stock Company
  25. Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Company Limited
  26. CT Group
  27. Dat Xanh Services
  28. DatVietVAC Group Holdings
  29. De Heus
  30. Deloitte Vietnam
  31. Diageo Vietnam
  32. DKSH Vietnam
  33. Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company
  34. Edelman Company Limited
  35. Fitness & Lifestyle Group Vietnam
  36. Frasers Property Vietnam
  37. FrieslandCampina Vietnam
  38. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  39. G-Group Technology Corporation
  40. Gamuda Land Vietnam
  41. GeoComply
  42. GFT Technologies 
  43. Hanwha Life Vietnam
  44. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
  45. Home Credit Vietnam
  46. Hung Thinh Corporation
  47. Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company
  48. IDS Medical Systems (Viet Nam) Limited
  49. IGC Group (Thanh Thanh Cong Education Joint Stock Company)
  50. ILA
  51. In Do Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL CORP)
  52. Keppel Land (Vietnam)
  53. KN Holdings
  54. Kuehne+Nagel Co., Ltd
  55. Landco Corporation
  56. Lazada Vietnam
  57. Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint - Stock Company
  58. Luxoft Vietnam Company Limited
  59. Maersk Vietnam Company Limited
  60. Manulife Vietnam
  61. Medtronic Vietnam
  62. Microsoft Vietnam
  63. MSB (Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank)
  64. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)
  65. Nam Long Investment Corporation
  66. NashTech
  67. Newtecons Investment Construction JSC
  68. NovaGroup 
  69. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
  70. Nutifood
  71. Olam Vietnam
  72. OPSWAT
  73. Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  74. PC1 Group Joint Stock Company
  75. Pfizer (Vietnam) Limited Company
  76. Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd
  77. PPG Vietnam
  78. Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd.
  79. Ricons Construction Investment JSC
  80. Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  81. Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  82. Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd.
  83. Sandoz Vietnam
  84. Schaeffler Vietnam Limited
  85. Schenker Vietnam Company Limited
  86. Schlumberger Vietnam Services
  87. Searefico Corporation
  88. Shell Vietnam Limited
  89. Shinhan Bank Vietnam Limited
  90. Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited
  91. Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam
  92. Smart Invest Securities JSC
  93. SmartOSC Corporation
  94. Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  95. Sparx* - a Virtuos Studio
  96. Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam)
  97. Stavian Group
  98. Sun Group
  99. Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
  100. Synopsys Vietnam
  101. Tek Experts
  102. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)
  103. Timo Digital Bank
  104. TNG Holdings Vietnam
  105. transcosmos Vietnam Co., Ltd
  106. TrueCommerce DiCentral Co., Ltd
  107. TTC Sugar - SBT
  108. Tyme
  109. Unilever Vietnam
  110. United International Pharma Co., Ltd.
  111. UPL Vietnam Co.,Ltd
  112. Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC)
  113. Viet Nam VitaDairy Milk Joint Stock Company
  114. VietCredit Finance Joint Stock Company
  115. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
  116. Viettel Group
  117. VSIP JV
  118. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited
  119. Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited
  120. Yi Da Viet Nam Limited

