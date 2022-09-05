13th China-Japan-ROK Culture Ministers' Meeting kicks off in Qufu

JINING, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

The 13th China-Japan-ROK Culture Ministers' Meeting was held in Qufu, Jining, which is located East China's Shandong province, on Aug 26, and culture ministers from the three countries attended the meeting via an online platform.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping addressed attendees during the online meeting and said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral relations between China and Japan, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK). The three sides are expected to actively follow the trend of cultural development, and conscientiously implement the consensus that was reached by the three countries and make an overall plan for the cultural exchange activities for all sides, as well as stimulate the power of innovation and cooperation.

Hu added that efforts should be made to further promote the brand construction of Culture City of East Asia, and deepen exchanges and cooperation between cultural institutions in China, Japan and the ROK.

Hu also called for the three countries to set up a model of cultural industrial cooperation, explore new models of intangible cultural heritage cooperation and dissemination, and strengthen exchanges and deepen communication among the young people from the three countries.

Culture ministers of Japan and the ROK said that understanding other countries' cultures brings about friendship and trust, and the three countries should deepen cultural and artistic exchanges to actively convey the charm and value of culture and art.

During the meeting, the China-Japan-ROK Culture Ministers' Meeting - Qufu Action Plan (2022-24) was reviewed and approved, and China's Chengdu and Meizhou, Japan's Shizuoka Perfecture, and the ROK's Jeonju were selected as the "Cultural Capitals of East Asia" for 2023.