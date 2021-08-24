143 financial institutions to participate in CIFTIS

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

A total of 143 domestic and foreign financial institutions, including 29 Fortune Global 500 companies, will participate in the upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), the organizers announced at a media briefing Monday.

From Sept. 3 to 7, a special exhibition on financial services will be held in Shougang Park in Beijing's western Shijingshan district.

The financial services exhibition will become a platform to give a panoramic view of the financial industry in the most professional and authoritative manner, said Wang Ying, vice head of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration.

Covering 17,000 square meters, the exhibition will feature eight major themes including international finance, green finance, and wealth management, as well as events such as summits, forums, a digital finance carnival, and the signing of agreements.

Wang said the digital finance carnival is one of the highlights of this year's event, with the organizers making it more entertaining and interactive in order to better demonstrate the sector's latest development to visitors.

Other various activities will also be held at the carnival to promote financial knowledge among the public.

So far, 59 foreign-funded financial institutions from 18 countries and regions, including Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, and MasterCard, have confirmed that they will participate in the exhibition.

