14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus viewers







The keynote speaker on the second day of the Asian Financial Forum was Stephen A Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone (R). The session was chaired by Antony Leung, Group Chairman & CEO of the Nan Fung Group (L).







Nobel Laureate economist and policy entrepreneur Paul Romer (R) shared at the keynote session moderated by Raymund Chao, PwC's Asia Pacific and China Chairman, on the first day of the AFF.





