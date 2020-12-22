16 Asia eCommerce Awards Winners, including Watsons and Domino's Trust Insider for AI-Powered Growth

Watsons, Domino's, Digi, Lenovo, Unilever, Nestlé, Singlife, Lego, Mapemall, Aeon, FairPrice, Lazada, Estée Lauder, IKEA, Volkswagen and KFC - powered by Insider - were announced winners at the Asia eCommerce Awards 2020

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that challenged businesses to the edge of survival, Insider and their customers emerged victorious, through a relentless focus on individualized user experiences across regions. On 15th December 2020, Watsons and Domino's were announced as the winners of the Best Use of AI category at the third annual Asia eCommerce Awards.

The Asia eCommerce Awards, organized by Marketing Interactive, showcases the best industry players from retailers, marketplaces, agencies, and enablers in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and ANZ region. The winners were selected by a jury panel composed of 26 leading brands such as Unilever, Starhub, Mondelez, Lenovo, J&J, and more.

Insider 's AI-powered Growth Management Platform forged ahead in our digital-first world with WhatsApp Business , Facebook Messenger , and gamified engagement features designed to attract, convert, and retain customers.

Watsons: AI-powered Hyper-personalized eStore

Watsons, a renowned health and beauty retailer, has used Insider's AI-powered recommendations right from the start. Insider has enabled Watsons to provide dynamic, adaptive shopping experiences in real time from the moment they land on the homepage until the moment they decide to checkout.

Insider's customer acquisition strategy enabled Watsons to map each stage of the purchase funnel and enrich their understanding of their customers with historical data and other attributes that contribute to cart abandonment rates. Once identified, Watsons tackled cart abandonment with hyper-personalized campaigns that resulted in more than a 7 percent increase in average order value (AOV) over the last year.

Unforgettable One-to-One Experiences for Domino's Pizza Customers

Domino's, a multinational pizza restaurant juggernaut, uses Insider to power their individualized online experiences and simplify website navigation.

Through their partnership with Insider, Domino's improved engagement through widgets and gamification strategies. Domino's used Insider's AI-led predictive features to segment users and highlight their best-selling products. As a result, they achieved a 35% increase in revenue and a 14% decrease in bounce rate.

About Insider

Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by Artificial Intelligence, Insider 's Growth Management Platform (GMP) empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams

Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 16 quarters in a row.