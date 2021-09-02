17 South-Korean FinTech Startups Completed the Six-Week Accelerator Program from F10

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 17 South Korean FinTech startups completed an intensive six-week program run by F10 in partnership with Seoul FinTech Lab, funded by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and K Accelerator, a fintech support center based in Seoul.

This partnership enhances the global competitiveness of promising South Korean startups by leveraging F10's global network of investors, mentors and experts and fulfil Seoul FinTech Lab's and K Accelerator's aim of promoting innovation in the Korean financial industry.

The program held its first virtual demo day on 2 September where a global audience of investors, corporates and startups attended. "We are excited for the startups who have completed the F10 program gaining exposure to an international fintech ecosystem that spans from Zurich to Singapore," said Young Soh, Head of Seoul Fintech Lab.

"I am confident too that the startups are better prepared than before on embarking on a possibility of global expansion," added Jae Moon Soh, CEO of K Accelerator.

Jonas Thuerig, Country Head of F10 Singapore, said, "I am fortunate enough to be here personally in Seoul conducting the program and I am impressed with the calibre and quality of these fintech startups. Our F10 network is wide and we are always on the lookout for partners who share the same goal as us shaping the future of banking and insurance."

About F10

F10 is a global innovation ecosystem with offices in Zurich, Singapore, Madrid, and Barcelona. Our mission is to unite tech startups with big business to shape the future of banking and insurance. With its incubators and accelerators covering the fields of FinTech, InsurTech, RegTech and DeepTech, F10 supports and guides startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies while stimulating collaboration with international organizations.

For more information, please visit www.f10.global

