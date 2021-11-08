18 teams competed in the VRC Hong Kong Beach Water Polo Tournament 2021 to promote aquatic sports and marine conservation

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Victoria Recreation Club Hong Kong Beach Water Polo Tournament 2021 has received an overwhelming response of 18 beach water polo teams participating in the at club's Deep Water Bay venue on Sunday, 7 November 2021. It is also the first time ever to have a women's team category.



The VRC Hong Kong Beach Water Polo Tournament 2021 has a vision to combine water sports and ocean conservation. From left to right: John Wong, Chairman of the Tournament’s Organizing Committee and Co-Founder of Beach Bay Ocean Foundation; Samuel Mak, Co-Founder of Beach Bay Ocean Foundation; Richard Chan, Deputy Secretary of Everbright Water Polo Club; Dr Howard Wong, Committee Member of the Tournament’s Organizing Committee

Mr John Wong, Chairman of the Tournament's Organizing Committee, said, "There is growing interest in the water polo sports, particularly in the women's category, and hence it is important to work together with different parties like Victoria Recreation Club to create more training and tournament opportunities for the public."

Mr Wong is also the Co-Founder of Beach Bay Ocean Foundation (BBO), an NGO aiming to incorporate ocean conservation research and public education into aquatic sports. BBO, together with Everbright Water Polo Club and the Jane Goodall Institute Hong Kong are supporting partners of the tournament. Part of the proceeds from the team registration fee will be used in two purposes. First is a donation to the 'Restoring Hong Kong's Whale' Campaign to restore and recreate the whale skeleton displayed out of HKU's Swire Institute of Marine Science at the Cap D'Aguilar reserve.

Another part of the proceeds will be used in supporting the organization of more water polo sports training and games. Mr Richard Chan, Deputy Secretary of the Everbright Water Polo Club, said, "This tournament is a prime example of an extended collaboration with different parties like VRC and sponsors that produce better resources to support the water polo sports. Our combined vision is to engage a wider public, young and old, to enjoy water sports and learn more about ocean conservation."

Mr Wu Kam Shing, Chairman of the Victoria Recreation Club, said, "It is the mission of Victoria Recreation Club to promote ocean water sports as well as the appreciation of ocean sustainability. This tournament is an experiment that we partner with Beach Bay Ocean Foundation and others to incorporate ocean conservation element in water sports participation."

For Information on the Tournament: https://www.beachbayocean.org/vrcbwp21

