Mr. William E. Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International Public Company Limited is among 18 winners of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter. The Awards were presented by Enterprise Asia, the leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.



18 Thailand Companies and Entrepreneurs Win Coveted Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand

They were chosen from over 100 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards past recipients include the late Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay, Top Glove's Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Ciputra and Mochtar Riady, Hong Kong's Angela Leong On Kei, Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, mainland China's Xu Rongmao and Hon Kwok Lung, India's Adi Godrej and Rahul Bajaj, Philippines's Tony Tan Chaktiong and the late Henry Sy, Sr.

The awards is officiated by Dr Sansern Samalapa, Vice Minister for Commerce of the Kingdom of Thailand; H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand; Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Datuk William Ng, Immediate Past President of Enterprise Asia, and Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, Juror of APEA Thailand and Dean of Chulalongkorn Business School, Chulalongkorn University.

Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia said, "APEA aims to bring forth an even more reputable event than before, to recognise outstanding enterprises and their contributions to the development of the nation and the people"

"Entrepreneurship is the backbone of our economy. As we enter the next phase of economic recovery, it is critical for us to spur collaboration and innovation to create an entrepreneurial culture that will not only rebuild and advance the country's economy, but also empower the next generation of Thailand entrepreneurs and businesses."

Mr. William E. Heinecke, Chairman of Minor International Public Company Limited was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Among the notable awardees are Mr. Sara Lamsam of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited and Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon of PTT Public Company Limited under the Master Entrepreneur category, Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Siam Piwat Company Limited. under the Corporate Excellence category, B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd and The Mall Group under the Inspirational Brand category, The ONE Enterprise Public Company Limited under the Fast Enterprise category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Chapter is supported by India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC Thailand), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC). PR Newswire was the Official News Release Distribution Partner while Bangkok Post was the Media Partner.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 THAILAND CHAPTER

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY William E. Heinecke



Founder and

Chairman Minor International Public Company

Limited Hospitality, Food

Service & Tourism

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY Saowalak Chotitawan

President Health Foods Co.,Ltd. Food & Beverage Somchai

Mekasuvanroj

CEO I&I Group Public Company Limited Professional & Business Services Sompop Majiswala

Managing Director Maxis Products Co., Ltd. Building Materials Sara Lamsam

CEO Muang Thai Life Assurance Public

Company Limited Financial Services Surawech Telan

Managing Director Noble Restaurant Co., Ltd. Food & Beverage Dan Pathomvanich

CEO NR Instant Produce PCL. Food & Beverage Auttapol Rerkpiboon

President & CEO PTT Public Company Limited Oil & Gas Suvita Charanwong

CEO & Co-Founder Tellscore Co., Ltd. Professional &

Business Services

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Detekt Design Co., Ltd. Professional & Business

Services Noble Restaurant Co., Ltd. Food & Beverage Tellscore Co., Ltd. Professional & Business

Services The ONE Enterprise Public Company Limited Media & Entertainment Vision E.Consultants Co., Ltd. Professional & Business

Services

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited Energy Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited Automotive Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Food & Beverage Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company

Limited Financial Services PTT Public Company Limited Oil & Gas Siam Piwat Company Limited Property Development Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited Food & Beverage The Mall Lifestore by The Mall Group Retail

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Goodyear (Thailand) Public Company Limited Automotive Health Foods Co.,Ltd. Food & Beverage Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company

Limited Financial Services PTT Public Company Limited Oil & Gas Siam Piwat Company Limited Property Development The Mall Group Retail

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.