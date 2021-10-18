18-year-old Khailing Ho Crowned Miss World Singapore 2021

The show must go on - beauty festival hosted on Singapore's leading live entertainment platform HyperLive.tv despite COVID restrictions, amassing more than 40,000 online votes from the audience during the live show.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 18-year-old Khailing Ho will be representing Singapore in the 70th Edition of Miss World Festival held in Puerto Rico this December after she was named Miss World Singapore 2021 during the coronation night held virtually on Singaporean startup HyperLive Entertainment's flagship online livestreaming platform HyperLive.tv on Saturday.

She succeeds Sheen Cher, who had a two-year reign since the Miss World Singapore festival, officially licensed by Celebrity Group, was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the prestigious event was held virtually, livestreamed to audiences worldwide. Pageant fans flooded the show's chat box with their relentless support for their favourite contestants. They could also participate interactively during the pageant through the polling feature on the platform, which constitutes part of the contestants' final judging results. More than 40,000 votes were garnered throughout the competition, with Oh Wei Qi receiving the most votes from online viewers and winning the People's Choice Award.

CEO of Celebrity Group Pte Ltd and Miss World Singapore Festival's National Director Sean Wong said, "In tandem with our nation's drive for digitalization, HyperLive presented a unique and brand-new opportunity to our team. Via this heavy-duty live streaming platform which has a comprehensive suite of gamification, marketing and analytical tools powered by BeLive Technology, I had the confidence of producing this year's edition of Miss World Singapore virtually. We produced a successful high-profile show creatively in a very safe environment, with every activity held virtually, yet with so much audience interaction and engagement."

A mental health advocate, the newly-crowned beauty queen Khailing Ho won over the hearts of the judges and audience with an outstanding talent performance displaying her powerful vocals and with her eloquence in the final interview round of the contest.

After receiving the coveted title, she said, "I still feel like I am dreaming, and my feelings cannot even describe how humbled and honoured it is for me to have the opportunity to represent my country Singapore. This is an amazing global platform for me to promote mental health awareness, a social mission I have been actively pursuing. I hope to contribute back to society in a way I find most meaningful."

Runners-up include Tatiana as first princess and Niveda Jayashankar as second princess.

Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, the organising team garnered the support of sponsors who believed in the social mission of the prestigious beauty festival. These supporting partners include ALV Events International, HyperLive Entertainment, Belive Technology, TKS N Sons, Beam Artistes, Zing Media, Jeric Salon, Teck Photo, kKahLeeINoe, Amber Chia Academy, Vanessa Tan and Elaine Heng Consultancy.

Pageant fans may also look forward to the Miss World Malaysia 2021 Grand Coronation Night scheduled at 7pm on Saturday (October 16), streamed exclusively on HyperLive.tv.