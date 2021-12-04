Professionals from around the world joined virtually and physically to discuss and explore the future development and opportunities of Chinese Medicine

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), The 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine concluded successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center today. With the ongoing development and rising impact of Chinese medicine in recent years, coupled with the emergence of COVID-19 since last year, there has been an acceleration in the development of Chinese medicine and integrating of Chinese and Western medicine in the global industry. The congress this year was attended virtually and physically by more than 30 medical professionals and Chinese medicine experts from all over the world to exchange their insights under the theme of "Traditional Chinese Medicine Benefits Human Health - Opportunities and Challenges of Global Traditional Chinese Medicine".



The congress is advised by National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, The People's Republic of China and Food and Health Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People's Republic of China; organized by World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies and hosted by Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association and WFCMS (Hong Kong) Council Members Association Limited, which is also supported by School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong; School of Chinese Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; and School of Chinese Medicine, Hong Kong Baptist University.

Officiating guests including the Hon Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China, Mr. C Y Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the People's Republic of China, Mr. Tan Tieniu, Vice Director of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R., Mr. Ma Jianzhong, President of World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, Ms. Feng Jiu, Permanent President of Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, Dr. Zhang Qi, Head of Traditional Medicine Department of WHO, Dr. Marco Antonio de Moraes, Technical Director of Health and Sanitary Nurse, Division of Noncommunicable Chronic Diseases of the State Department of Health, Brazil and leader of National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, P.R. China, gave speeches during the opening ceremony, as well as Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee, JP, Secretary for Food and Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dr. Chui Tak-yi, JP, Under Secretary for Food and Health of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, P.R. China, Dr. Ronald Lam, JP, Director of Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People's Republic of China, Dr. Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, former Director-General of the World Health Organization, Mr. Tommy Li Ying-sang, Chairman of the Federation of the Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Chinese Medicine Traders Association, Professor Lyu Aiping, Dean of School of Chinese Medicine, Hong Kong Baptist University and Professor Feng Yibin, Director, School of Chinese Medicine, The University of Hong Kong together joined the opening ceremony and officially kick-started the congress for insightful discussions.

Mr. Ma Jianzhong, President of World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, said, "The development of traditional Chinese medicine took a step forward in 1997, the year in which Hong Kong was handed back to China. Traditional Chinese medicine has been developing steadily with its solid foundation in accordance with the related regulations, scientific research and education, as well as its ability to serve the needs of members of the public. During the pandemic, the Government and people from many different walks of life joined hands to defeat the virus, and traditional Chinese medicine has been recognized for its crucial status as being effective in the treatment of COVID-19, and therefore is protecting the health of Hong Kong citizens." Mr. Ma Jianzhong added, "Traditional Chinese medicine has been universally acknowledged and is well-known in over 196 countries and regions globally. More than one-third of the world's population has received Chinese medicine, acupuncture, massage or qigong treatment. Traditional Chinese medicine plays an important role in protecting the health of human beings, and has particular relevance in terms of addressing the global impact of COVID-19; traditional Chinese medicine has achieved outstanding results in the fight against the epidemic, demonstrating the unique inherent wisdom and appreciable value of Chinese medicine over thousands of years."

More than 30 medical professionals and Chinese medicine experts joined from all over the world to attend virtually and physically to discuss the developments in Chinese Medicine

The congress invited various renowned medical and Traditional Chinese Medicine experts from all over the world to facilitate academic exchanges, so as to promote the development of Traditional Chinese medicine at an international level, and enhance the positioning of Traditional Chinese medicine as well as contributing to human health.

In addition to the mainland and Hong Kong experts, they were joined by experts from France, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Hungary, Australia, Brazil, Greece, Philippines, Japan, Fiji, Namibia, and other countries. The Congress consisted of two parts: keynote speeches and academic reports. The host, along with a number of Traditional Chinese medicine experts, discussed a range of important topics in the development of Chinese medicine, including: "Latest developments of TCM Hospital in Hong Kong", "The Way to Fight COVID-19: breakthrough of TCM in Hong Kong", "Diagnosis and management of side effects of COVID-19 virus and COVID-19 vaccination", "The use of Time-Space Acupuncture for Symptoms of Long COVID-19", "TCM fights against COVID-19 in South Africa", and "Determination of clinical efficacy of arsenic trioxide in the treatment of leukemia", and many more. The Congress helped in exploring the wide range of applications and anti-epidemic effects of Traditional Chinese medicine, and opportunities for the future development of Traditional Chinese medicine in the international market.

Ms. Feng Jiu, the Permanent President of the Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, said, "During the past years, Chinese medicine representatives from Hong Kong had actively attended many international Chinese medicine conference. Today, we finally have the opportunity to take up the responsibility, being the host of The 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine. This is of great historical implication; a testimony that Chinese medicine in Hong Kong is elevated to a new height." She added, "When the world is facing the difficulty imposed by the pandemic, the clinical application and health preservation concept of Chinese medicine is the key opening up the door of health. It is our responsibility to continuously inherit and innovate this precious Chinese culture, and to promote the integration of Chinese medicine business into global health care system."

Photos download and descriptions:

https://bit.ly/3oh3Mr1