19 Cambodian Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, Cambodia is among the fastest growing economies in the world, clocking in an average growth rate of 8% from 1998 to 2018. Today, Cambodia adds another feather to her cap, as 19 of its top companies are recognised among HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020.

Recipients include the country's largest brewery, Cambrew, Canadia Bank, Cellcard, EZECOM, J Trust Royal Bank, The Royal Group of Companies, and mobile payment provider, Wing. Recipients were picked from hundreds of companies by the thousands of employees who took part in a survey from July to October last year.

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is organised by HR Asia, and is Asia's largest, covering eleven markets across the region. Past recipients from other markets include the Singapore Stock Exchange and Far East Organization in Singapore, New World Development and Lee Kum Kee in Hong Kong, and RHB Bank and Top Glove in Malaysia.

With Cambodian participants benchmarked against global brands and companies, it is a sweet victory for local Cambodian companies as well as the local branches of multinationals – and a clear indication that Cambodian employee engagement and workplace practices have come of age and are now among the best in Asia.

William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the publishers of HR Asia, said, "2020 was an extraordinary year for companies across Cambodia. But these 19 winners have continued to show they care for their employees, despite the challenges. They recognise that talents are the cornerstone of every company".

"We expect to see even more recipients from Cambodia in 2021 – as more and more employers see the value of employer branding and in providing world-class work environment for their employees", Ng added.

WORDS OF WISDOM

The award recipients had these to say:

"CIMB Bank is honoured to receive the recognition for our progressive HR policies and initiatives that reflect our strong commitment in building a positive working environment, developing and growing talents as well as providing competitive employee benefits since our inception in 2010. This award is a testament of our achievement as we continue to advance our customers, people and society we serve." – Oum Chenda Pheakdey, Head of Human Resources, CIMB Bank.

"The greatest and most important thing in the organization is our people. By giving values, respect and motivation to our employees, they will do the same to our customers and organization." – Phan Heng, Chief People Officer, Soma Group Co., Ltd.

"It is a great honour for DHL Express Cambodia to be recognized as a winner of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 and we are proud of the dedication and passion of all our employees in Cambodia. The award is proof that we are making an impact with our purpose of 'Connecting People and Improving Lives'. We will continue to invest in our people to make DHL Express a Great Place to Work for all and we are committed in our journey to make DHL Express, the logistics company for the world." – Chan Bopha, Head of Human Resources & Admin, DHL Express (Cambodia) Ltd.

"We can spend thousands of dollars on technology to replace a hundred people, yet regardless of the amount of technology, it cannot replace a single extraordinary employee. At the end of the day, our employees remain as the pillars of strength for our company and the foundation to our continued success. Wing has always been committed to providing employees with the best experience through empathy, nurturing talent and rewarding employees with opportunities that result in benefits for themselves, the business and the broader community." – Sheanghai Lao, Human Resources Director, Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank

"We are much honoured to be recognized as a winner of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020. Royal Group stands as the largest and most diversified investment company in Cambodia today. From the beginning, we aimed to bring many firsts into the country and have done so in the areas of technology and infrastructure. I dedicate this award to close to 5000 members of our Royal Group Family and congratulate our operating companies receiving recognition along with us, Cellcard, Ezecom, J Trust Royal and Wing." – Neak Oknha Kith Meng, Chairman, The Royal Group of Companies

"HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 being awarded to KB Daehan Specialized Bank Plc. (KDSB) is something to celebrate and having a sense of pride in our employee engagement, employee morale, and credibility from the public. Moreover, it is essential for employer brand visibility to attract and retain top talents. Throughout, the Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM) survey, the result shows us a clearer view of employee perspectives and gives us more considerable info to be complemented. It's not a coincidence but due to our actions, the employees voted for us as the winner as they are satisfied with what we are doing." – Ly Chetra, Senior Human Resources and Admin Manager, KB Daehan Specialized Bank Plc.

List of Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 (Cambodia Edition)

Company Industry 1. AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance Plc. Insurance 2. Baker Tilly (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. Business Service Management 3. Cambrew Ltd. Food Manufacturing 4. Canadia Bank Banking & Financial Services 5. Cellcard (CamGSM Co., Ltd.) Telecommunications 6. Chip Mong Insee Cement Corporation Construction 7. CIMB Bank Banking & Financial Services 8. DHL Express (Cambodia) Ltd. Logistics 9. Ezecom Co., Ltd. Telecommunications 10. Hong Leong Bank (Cambodia) Plc. Banking & Financial Services 11. IDP Education (Cambodia) Ltd. Education 12. J Trust Royal Bank Ltd. Banking & Financial Services 13. KB Daehan Specialized Bank Plc. Banking & Financial Services 14. Maersk Cambodia Logistics 15. Prince Bank Banking & Financial Services 16. The Royal Group of Companies Conglomerate 17. Soma Group Co., Ltd. Conglomerate 18. Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank Banking & Financial Services

