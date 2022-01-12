19Labs, QT Medical Launch Complete Telehealth Solutions With 12-Lead Resting ECG, Ultrasound, & More

The collaboration will bring portable & easy to use eClinics around the world -- and serve various use cases such as rural communities, employers, and schools.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare access is a huge challenge for millions of people worldwide. Physician shortages are common, and equipping some areas with proper diagnostic devices can be difficult and expensive. Some diagnostic tools can also be quite complex to operate, and require a trained medical professional on-site.



19Labs 'GALE' with QT Medical PCA500

To address this problem, 19Labs and QT Medical announced a collaboration, to bring comprehensive, cost-effective, and intuitive eClinics worldwide. 19Labs' GALE eClinics come in different form factors such as portable kits, healthcare kiosks, telehealth carts — and have a growing portfolio of 25+ smart diagnostic devices. The inclusion of QT Medical's PCA 500 further advances GALE eClinic's extensive diagnostic suite with proprietary algorithms and other powerful features.

PCA 500 is the only medical standard 12-lead resting ECG cleared by the FDA and CE Mark for professional as well as patient use. It is the world's most compact 12-lead resting ECG that uses mobile devices and is managed in the cloud. Using its proprietary prepositioned electrode strips, PCA 500 makes conducting an ECG test efficient, accurate and consistent, with a greatly reduced risk of infection.

Other devices include ultrasounds, advanced blood testing, stethoscopes, multiple HD cameras, and so much more. 19Labs and QT Medical's technologies combine portability and ease of use into a flexible open platform that gives physicians important diagnostic information and brings patients as close as possible to a full clinical experience.

"19Labs' GALE eClinic goes beyond just video calls," said Ruey-Kang Chang, QT Medical CEO. "Being able to capture real-time clinical data over Zoom or Amwell enables physicians to make informed decisions and treat patients effectively. GALE is intuitive and can be used even by non-healthcare professionals — reducing telehealth operating and deployment costs."

"QT Medical has helped us in achieving our goal of solving remote healthcare," said Ram Fish, 19Labs CEO & Founder. "Their mobile device and cloud-based 12-lead resting ECG diagnostic devices, PCA 500, simplifies and streamlines testing with seamless integration of state-of-the art technologies such as a super-compact recorder, patented electrode strips, and HIPAA-compliant cloud. This makes it a perfect addition to GALE's growing suite of smart diagnostic devices."

ABOUT 19LABS

19Labs is the creator of GALE: Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals, in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com/platform .

ABOUT QT MEDICAL