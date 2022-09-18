The 19th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held in Nanning, China

NANNING, China, Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS), themed "Sharing RECP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN FTA", was held in Nanning, China, from September 16 to 17, 2022.

2022 marks the first year of the China-ASEAN Strategic Partnership and RCEP coming into effect. On this special occasion, the Round-table Dialogue between Malaysian Government and CEOs from China, the China-ASEAN Business Leaders Forum & Special Dialogue on RCEP Business Cooperation, and the Symposium on China-ASEAN Commercial Legal Cooperation were successfully-held under the 19th CABIS.



H.E. Hor Namhong, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia, delivered his video remarks at the event of CABIS

The CABIS focused on RCEP new opportunities, industry and supply chain integration, New Land-Sea Trade Corridor construction, digital economy, green energy, sustainable development, commercial legal services, and intellectual property protection. State leaders, business representatives, and legal professionals from China and ASEAN conducted in-depth discussions online and on-site, yielding many outcomes in high-level dialogues, exchange of thoughts, and economic and trade cooperation.

The CABIS released the Progress Report on the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (2004-2021) and the Business Environment of ASEAN 2022, well received by the business communities of both sides. It issued the Appointment Letter to Members of the Expert Advisory Committee for CABIS, inaugurated the China-Japan-Korea Business Council Guangxi Liaison Office and RCEP Business Advisory Council China Committee Guangxi Liaison Office, and held the signing ceremony for Malaysia Kuantan International Logistics Park. It promoted the establishment of the China-ASEAN FTA Nanning International Commercial Tribunal and the ASEAN Trial Center of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission, and set up the Guangxi Commercial Mediation Association. The Guangxi Chamber of International Commerce Commercial Legal Service Office in RCEP Member States was established; The CCPIT Cross-border Trade and Investment Law Service Platform (English, Lao, and Myanmar Language) Hotline was launched; The Strategic Agreement on Developing Guangxi Intellectual Property International Exchange and Cooperation Platform under the RCEP was signed.

The CABIS has been held successfully 19 times and become an international economic and trade event of the highest level, the largest scale, and the widest influence between China and ASEAN. It is an important cooperation mechanism to promote high-level dialogues, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges and the advocacy of business and industry communities of both sides.

(The Executor of the events of the 19th CABIS is Guangxi CA Panorama Group.)