2020 Eye Level Math Olympiad Successfully Held Online

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) has successfully concluded, held in twelve different countries between November 14, 2020 and November 29, 2020. More than 5,000 students participated in Eye Level's very first digital Math Olympiad. ELMO is an annual math contest that began in 2004, accumulating over 38,000 participants since commencement. It is a global event designed to challenge students' math skills in a variety of areas, such as number and operations, algebra, geometry, measurement, data analysis, reasoning, and problem solving.



Eye Level’s first digital Math Olympiad was held online in most countries in the month of November 2020.

The event not only serves as an opportunity for students to manifest their mathematics skills, but also for parents to compare his or her child's relative standing in learning progress. The winners from each respective country will be on myeyelevel.com in January 2021. Award Ceremonies for the outstanding participants will be held locally at each regional offices' discretion.

About Eye Level

More than 2.8 million children from 20 countries have experienced the Eye Level program.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding each child's academic level, personal interests, and learning ability. Thereafter, our staff helps students master each concept through one-on-one coaching via our small-step approach. At Eye Level, we help young learners become self-directed problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners -- setting them up for success in school and beyond.

