2020 Vision Announces Digital Marketing For Medspas, Chiropractors & More

2020 Vision Digital announces the launch of its new digital marketing service for businesses in the healthcare sector.

The new Healthcare Authority Amplifier service by 2020 Vision Digital is tailored to providers in the functional, integrative, and cosmetic medicine niches, helping business owners increase their online visibility, improve the consistency of their brand messages, and find and convert leads. From site re-branding and merchandise store setup to multi-channel promotion, the agency uses its marketing expertise to help clients reach a new and wider audience.

More details can be found at https://2020visiondigital.com/healthcare-marketing-solutions/

Among the areas of expertise of the Healthcare Authority Amplifier service is helping healthcare providers improve their local recognition. By identifying niche services and engaging communities through campaigns with a specific geographical focus, clients can begin to build a loyal following on their doorsteps and help businesses stand out amid a sea of online competition.

Studies suggest that as many as 7% of all Google searches are health-related with around 59% of adults in the US using the internet to search for information on medical issues as per the National Center for Health Statistics. With this in mind, Healthcare Authority Amplifier helps put its users in front of these potential customers, improving search engine rankings and bolstering their online presence and reputation.

The 2020 Digital Vision website features several case studies of businesses that have used the Amplifier service, highlighting how effective it can be. Steadiwear - makers of a special glove that reduces hand tremors - saw their online fortunes reversed with 507 brand mentions within 10 days of the campaign commencing, #1 keyword rankings on Google, 158 keywords appearing on the first page of the search engine's results, and a large increase in traffic to their website.

By driving more organic traffic to business websites and developing PPC strategies to encourage more high-intent customers to take up available offers, the Healthcare Authority Amplifier helps improve conversions and return-on-investment rates while reducing the amount of money spent on paid ads.

For its healthcare sector clients, the company ensures that all marketing materials are HIPAA compliant, keeping users safely within the bounds of PHI regulations.

A spokesperson says, “2020 Vision Digital stands out due to our specialized focus on the healthcare sector, particularly integrative, functional, cosmetic, and medspa clinics. Our unique Healthcare Double A Authority Amplifier system combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to personalized, data-driven strategies that ensure desired results.”

