GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Annual Conference on Multinational Corporations Investment in Guangdong will be held from 27th to 29th September in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, announced Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the organizer, on Thursday.

It has been a new effort of the provincial government based on the previous investment conferences between Guangdong and US and between Guangdong and Europe. The annual meeting aims to promote the engagement of the MNCs to grow with the emerging Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and participate in the strategic development of Guangdong, according to the organizer.

So far more than 200 entrepreneurs and senior executives of nearly 170 MNCs and international organizations -- from 16 countries and regions -- have confirmed to attend the conference. The corporations include a number of Fortune Global 500 companies, such as Siemens, Panasonic, GE, ExxonMobil, P&G, Hyundai, Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi Shoji and Sanofi.

During the three-day conference, the provincial government will officially issue the measures to encourage the MNCs to set up their Chinese or regional headquarters in Guangdong.

Attracted by the "powerful supporting measures", an increasing number of MNCs are expected to invest in Guangdong in the next few years, thriving the headquarters economy as a result, said the organizer.

Department of Commerce of Guangdong will announce 22 celebrities, from economic and commercial circles home and abroad, to be the province's first group of Global Investment Advisers during the conference.

Together with the provincial government, the advisers will promote the business environment of Guangdong, convey the business information to the global community and attract top projects and talents across the globe to invest and settle in the province, said the organizer.

Guangdong has been a major destination for foreign investment in China. Totally 350 out of the Fortune Global 500 companies of 2019 had funded nearly 2,400 subsidiaries in Guangdong by the end of 2020, with registered capital surpassing $180.7 billion accumulatively, show the official figures.

To better serve the investors, the provincial government will publicize visual investment maps for 20 strategic industrial clusters of Guangdong, containing the information including the industrial data, major industrial parks, leading companies, relevant policies, contacts and business environment.

Besides, the participants will be accessible to 7 field trips to a couple of cities in Guangdong and 9 forums during the conference.