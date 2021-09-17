'2021 Asean-Republic of Korea Fashion Week' Will Hold a Digital Collection in Busan

BUSAN, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- '2021 Korea·ASEAN Fashion Week (2021AKFW)', hosted by the Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, will be held at the Busan Museum of Art and the BEXCO from Sep. 29 (Wed.) to Oct. 02 (Sat.) for 4 days in the form of no audience, online and live broadcast.



2021AKFW

AKFW, a successor of the Busan Pret-a-porter, was expanded to the ASEAN region with 2019 Korea·ASEAN special summit as a momentum. The Fashion Week is the largest fashion event in the Korea and ASEAN fashion industry related to the New Southern Policy of Korea and this year marks the 3th anniversary of the fashion event.

The fashion event that a total of 27 business and 9 fashion departments from 11 countries takes part in, will be conducted for 4 days and is available on the official website and the official Youtube channel.

2021AKFW will have the Busan artists' collaboration opening show in the Busan Museum of Art at 6:30 pm on Sep. 29 (Wed.). The theme of the opening show is 'Starting Point of Change, NEW WAVE BUSAN'.

In the 5A hall of the exhibition center 2 of BEXCO in Busan, a fashion show and the 2nd ASEAN fashion development digital online forum are conducted from Sep. 30 (Thur.) to Oct. 02 (Sat.).

The program features

'ASEAN fashion film that 18 companies from Korean and 10 ASEAN members shoot

a live fashion show where 9 fashion designers participate in

'university fashion festival fashion show' created by would-be designers from 9 universities in the Busan region

region 'the 2nd Korea·ASEAN fashion development digital online forum (30th day).

The topic of the forum is 'cooperation plan for Korea·ASEAN fashion industry's conversion to digital'.

Kim, the manager of the BEPA stated, "we have a plan to make the utmost effort to prevent Covid-19 by minimizing the number of the on-site personnel such as designer, model, and staff. We hope that people have a lot of interest in AKFW, the specialized fashion event that will lead to a new era with breaking the framework of the conventional face-to-face fashion show."