The 2021 CCPC annual champion model: Texture and performance coexist, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L exceeds your expectations

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2021, the China Mass Production Car Performance Competition (hereinafter referred to as CCPC), hosted by AutoCulture, came to a close in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. Among them, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L, one of the three best models of the German family, has won the first place in the sound insulation and noise reduction subjects with its excellent product performance. It is also in the performance comprehensive competition and the elk test subjects. Both won the championship and successfully won the title of "Triple Crown" in the professional station.

As the entry-level car of FAW-Volkswagen Audi, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L has always been one of the most popular models of consumers. Especially the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L, which completed the new generation in January of this year, has become the first target model for young people to buy with its more fashionable and sporty appearance, exquisite interior and excellent driving quality. So, what is the charm of FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L that can make young people so obsessed?

Young and fashionable, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is full of sports style

The renewed FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L adopts the family design style of the Audi RS series. This is the first time that Audi has issued its design language to non-performance car models. It also gives Audi A3L more shining points! The iconic hexagonal air intake grille of the RS family on the front face is decorated with a one-piece black honeycomb shape with horizontal chrome plating, plus the grille openings on both sides of the front surround and the sharp-shaped LED headlights, which does not disappoint Audi. The name of "Light Factory", which releases the visual tension to the greatest extent, is full of fashion and sportiness. In addition, starting from the dynamic ridgeline on the front hair cover, to the penetrating waistline, plus the recessed shape of the side of the body, it exudes a strong fighting atmosphere, plus the petal-like dynamic wheel shape and the overall gleam of the body. The shiny high-quality metallic paint, it can be said that the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L can be described as full of youth sports vitality.

Technical and delicate, Audi A3L has more texture

Although the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is an entry-level car of the Audi family, its interior design is not at all ambiguous. Numerous novel designs are perfectly integrated, giving people a leapfrog texture. In terms of interior design, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is based on the traditional T-shaped layout, cleverly using faults, high and low forms to present the beauty of modern industry, whether it is two high-quality large screens, chrome decoration or Urus The air outlet styles of the same model all reflect the exquisite design and sense of technology of this car.

More care, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is more intimate

In addition, in order to improve the quality of the driving environment and provide more portable services, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is equipped with more intelligent technology. For example, the MIB3 natural voice interaction system provides butler-style smart services, and the Audi smart phone interface ASI experience is more attractive to young people, and it is ahead of the compact family car market in terms of human-vehicle interaction. At the same time, the safety assistance system of this car is more advanced. The basic version and the front version of the pre-safety system remind consumers to avoid driving risks calmly and ensure safe driving. In addition, in terms of the most important space for compact cars, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L has extended the wheelbase by 50mm compared to the overseas version, effectively ensuring the seating space in the car, especially the leg space of the second row of passengers, which can provide A more comfortable riding environment for the family.

Excellent driving quality, unexpected surprise

The FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is equipped with an EA211 1.4T engine + 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with a maximum torque of 250N·m and a maximum power of 110KW. It is familiar with the powertrain and power parameters, but it is a brand new driving experience. Thanks to the new power tuning, the power output of the upgraded FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L is smoother and crisper, without the slightest sense of turbo lag, and you can enjoy the feeling of pushing back with the deep step of the power. The fast response of the 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox allows you to experience the silky acceleration pleasure, which is easy to completely detonate your driving desire.

Moreover, the specially tuned chassis of FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L, the suspension is moderately soft and hard, which can not only filter out the fine bumps thoroughly, but also use fast enough rebound action to reduce unnecessary body movements, which is easy for passengers. Create a comfortable ride experience. At the same time, thanks to the lighter unsprung mass and more hydraulic bushings, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L's chassis responds faster and makes it easier to ensure the vehicle's grounding. Coupled with the low-center-of-gravity MQB platform design, the vehicle can stay on the ground. Behave more steadily in sharp turns, and the body rolls less, bringing you more driving pleasure. Even on the winding mountain roads of the 2021 CCPC competition, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L can easily cope, allowing drivers to enjoy driving pleasure.

In general, as a classic German brand, Audi A3L can fully reflect the designer's good intentions in many aspects. Its high-profile, high-quality and super driving control are its labels which will exceed your expectations.