2021 China-ASEAN Taijiquan Online Competition concluded successfully

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: On November 28, 2021, Beijing time, after 6 days of assessment, the 2021 China-ASEAN Taijiquan Online Competition came to an end and the results of the competition were officially announced.

The competition received more than 4600 entries from Wushu enthusiasts in China and 10 ASEAN countries. the total votes exceeded 8.2 million, and the total number of visits to the official website exceeded 40 million. a total of 9306 domestic and overseas awards were selected for the two major categories, fixed routines and traditional routines. Among them, 690 overseas awards were awarded, including 344 judge's choice awards, 345 online popularity awards and 1 most popular entry award.

During the competition, the entries submitted by athletes received widespread attention from Wushu enthusiasts around the world. Among them, the total views on official YouTube channel alone have exceeded 320,000. Many netizens in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries also used warm and friendly comments to express support for participating athletes.

The "cloud competition" of Taijiquan has become a popular way to promote Chinese Wushu and enhance exchanges among Wushu enthusiasts from all over the world. The 2021 China-ASEAN Taijiquan online competition held together with the China-ASEAN Wushu Federation not only reflects the friendship of the people of China and ASEAN in fighting the epidemic together, but also opens up new promotion channels and platforms for Taijiquan to continue to thrive.

In addition to offline activities and competitions, the Chinese Wushu Association will hold more online Taijiquan competitions like this in the future.