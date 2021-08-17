2021 Dialogue with Shandong -- Japan-Shandong Industrial Cooperation and Exchange gets underway

JI'NAN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialogue with Shandong -- the Japan-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar was held in Jinan, Shandong province, on August 13. Government officials and business executives from across all sectors in Shandong as well as in Japan attended the seminar via the cloud. According to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, the seminar was designed to analyze the economic development situation in China and Japan, explore trends in China-Japan industry cooperation and industry upgrading under the RCEP, promote key cooperation projects, and to share development opportunities.



Liu Jiayi, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, attended the seminar, and took the opportunity to exchange ideas online with JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) Chairman Sasaki Nobuhiko before the meeting began. Li Ganjie, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Governor of Shandong Province, delivered a speech.

The event, with the theme "New Vision for Sino-Japanese Economic and Trade Cooperation under the RCEP Framework", is held via both online and offline channels. The event consists of theme seminars, a series of industry matching and exchange fairs, Japan (Shandong) International Commodities Expo, and Shandong city cooperation conferences. 136 projects from six key industry sectors, including ecological and environmental protection, cultural tourism, automotive manufacturing, modern agriculture, machinery and equipment, and medical care and health, are specifically selected from more than 300 Sino/Japan cooperation projects in Shandong Province for industry matching and exchange fairs. The event will run until November 30.

The influence of Dialogue with Shandong continues to impel. More than 20 industry and other leaders from Japan, including Ejima Kiyoshi, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hideo Tarumi, the Japanese Ambassador to China, Sasaki Nobuhiko, Chairman of JETRO, and Hirofumi Yoshimura, Governor of Osaka Prefecture, attended the meeting online. Delegates from local governments in Japan, including Osaka Prefecture, Oita Prefecture, Fukui Prefecture, Yamagata Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture, Niigata Prefecture, Kumamoto Prefecture, Iwate Prefecture, Nagasaki Prefecture, and Okinawa Prefecture, and representatives from over 600 well known Japanese enterprises, with Fortune Global 500 companies included, such as Mitsubishi Group, Mitsui Group, Toray Industries, Marubeni Corporation, Omron Corporation, Mizuho Financial Group, Itochu Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, attended the virtual meeting. The number of online participants from both countries exceeded 70,000.

Caption: The theme seminar