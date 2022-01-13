The 2021 Effie Greater China Awards "BUSINESS, PRODUCT, SERVICE INNOVATION" SPECIALTY CATEGORY successfully ended, opening a new journey in 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 Effie Greater China Gala was successfully held in Shanghai recently. At this year's gala, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Grand Effie, and index ranking were revealed. The gala brought together Effie Greater China council members, final jury chairs, Effie grand judges as well as the agencies from the winning team and senior management from marketers, all of which participated and experience the spectacular moments of "UNTHINKABLE 2021".

At the Gala, the winning entries from the 6 specialty categories of 2021 Effie Greater China Awards were revealed simultaneously. Eva Yao, committee member of the "Business, Product, Service Innovation" specialty category; Head of Bayer Health Consumer Products China Market and Innovation Head of Digital Transformation Asia Pacific Project, presented the awards for the winning entries for "Business, Product, Service innovation" specialty category. As the strategic partner for this specialty category, Eric Yu, Condiment Marketing Director of Kraft Heinz, was present and shared this glorious moment with more than 400 honorable guests.

Effie Greater China "Business, Product, Service Innovation" is a strategic specialty category launched for the first time. It aims to explore excellent practical entries in this industry and commend business activities and marketing works showcasing business, product and service innovation. As the strategic partner of the category, Kraft Heinz is committed to provide global consumers food with the highest quality. According to the needs of consumers, Kraft Heinz has built several new business platforms: improving taste, better light meal, snacks and fast food. More than 200 well-known brands, covering a wide range from catering to retail, hope to bring happiness to Chinese gourmets with better products through continuous innovation.

The "Business, Product, Service Innovation" specialty category have two sub-categories: "Business innovation" and "Product and/or Service Innovation", resulting in 1 Silver Effie, 4 Bronze Effie and 7 finalists. "PRESERVE A PIECE OF CHILDHOOD," jointly created by BBH China and Design Bridge for Kraft Heinz, won the Silver Effie in the "Product and/or Service Innovation" category.

The post-80s consumers are losing their childhood memories in the face of increasing changes. BBH China joins hands with Guanghe Sufu to position the brand as a healing and moving childhood flavor - "PRESEVE A PIECE OF CHILDHOOD". It restores all the long-lost childhood scenes in the form of micro-sculpture, hides them throughout the city, and arouses the precious memories of users. The brand campaign invited the post-80s, 90s and 00s to immersive revisit their childhood with Guanghe Sufu. The marketing event not only produced a higher engagement, but also brought a peak of sales.

In May 2021, Effie Greater China visited Kraft Heinz and held a call for entry event to introduce the achievements of Effie Award and the planning of the specialty category to professional in the marketing industry. At the same time, senior practitioners in different dimensions were invited to deconstruct the excellent entries in terms of creativity and planning, so that entrants could fully understand Effie's "four pillars" and understand the effectiveness concept and cultivate effective thinking.

In the field of business, product innovation, there are countless innovative marketing cases, which remain to be explored in the industry. At the 2021 'UNTHINKABLE' Effie Greater China International Summit, Effie joined hands with Kraft Heinz to start 2022 strategic cooperation, explore more excellent marketing cases, expand industry marketing boundaries, and inspire industry changes.